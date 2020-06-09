COVID-19 Impact on Wood-Cement Boards Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Wood-Cement Boards market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Wood-Cement Boards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wood-cement boards are exterior and interior building materials manufactured utilizing wood and cement. Fire resistance, freeze-thaw resistance, termite and vermin resistance, wet and dry rot resistance, and thermal insulation are the main characteristics offered by these boards.

The increasing demand for durable and energy efficient economic housing is the primary factor that drives the wood-cement boards market globally. Growing urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and rise in the number of construction activities are the other factors that supplement market growth.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Eltomation, Fibretex, Foshan Tiange Science and Technology, Guangzhou Titan Building Materials, Nichiha, Right Angle Interior, Shahsahib Woodwool Enterprises, Smart Wood Boards, Trusus Technology (Beijing), VIVALDA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Wood Wool Cement Board (WWCB)

Wood Strand Cement Board (WSCB)

Others

Based on the Application:

Commercial

Entertainment Places

Gym Building

Industrial

Others

