COVID-19 Impact on Polyarylate Fiber Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Polyarylate fibers are high-performance multifilament yarns spun from liquid crystal polymers (LCP). The only commercially available melt-spun LCP is Vectran. It exhibits exceptional strength and rigidity (high tensile and impact strength). For example, the fiber is five times stronger than steel and ten times stronger than aluminum. It also has excellent creep and abrasion resistance, minimal moisture absorption, excellent chemical resistance, and very good property retention at both high and low temperatures.

Polyarylate Fiber is a Tier 8 Fiber-type Material for developing and upgrading armor at Chokufunsha.The global Polyarylate Fiber market is expected to project a significant growth rate in the near future.

Major competitors identified in this market include DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Songwon Industrial, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited, Yixing Danson Technology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Solid

Hollow

Based on the Application:

Carpets & Rugs

Non-woven Fabrics

Fiberfill

Apparels

Home Textiles

Others

