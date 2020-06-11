COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Quartz Stone Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Quartz Stone market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Quartz Stone market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Artificial Quartz Stone is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The Artificial Quartz Stone is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

The technical barriers of Artificial Quartz Stone are not high. And the manufacturing bases relative scattered; some of the key players in this market including COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, and others.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Dupont, Cambria, Caesarstone, COSENTINO, LG Hausys, Compac, Quartz Master, Hanwha L&C, Vicostone, Santa Margherita, Zhongxun, SEIEFFE, Staron, Technistone, Quarella, Bitto(Dongguan), Polystone, Ordan, OVERLAND, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Based on the Application:

Residential Quartz

Commercial Quartz

