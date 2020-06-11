COVID-19 Impact on Cellulose Acetate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cellulose Acetate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cellulose Acetate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cellulose acetate is the acetate ester of cellulose. It was first prepared in 1865. Cellulose acetate is used as a film base in photography, as a component in some coatings, and as a frame material for eyeglasses;it is also used as a synthetic fiberin the manufacture of cigarette filters and playing cards. In photographic film, cellulose acetate replaced nitrate film in the 1950s, being far less flammable and cheaper to produce.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising industrialization provides huge growth opportunity, expanding textile and apparel industry in BRIC nations and recent technological developments in cellulose acetate.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cellulose Acetate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cellulose Acetate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cellulose Acetate is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cellulose Acetate, including the following market information:

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Celanese, Mitsubishi Chemicals, China Tobacco Corporation, Daicel, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fiber

Plastic

Based on the Application:

Cigarette Filters

Photographic Films

Textile & Apparel

Extrusion & Molding

Tapes & Labels

Others

