COVID-19 Impact on Chlor-Alkali Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Chlor-Alkali market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda), which are commodity chemicals required by industry. 35 million tons of chlorine were prepared by this process in 1987. Industrial scale production began in 1892.

Usually the process is conducted on a brine (an aqueous solution of NaCl), in which case NaOH, hydrogen, and chlorine result. When using calcium chloride or potassium chloride, the products contain calcium or potassium instead of sodium. Related processes are known that use molten NaCl to give chlorine and sodium metal or condensed hydrogen chloride to give hydrogen and chlorine.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for chlor-alkali products. The region is projected to register the highest growth rate, both in terms of value and volume, owing to high demand from emerging countries of the region. China is the largest chlor-alkali market globally with the highest demand. The region also drives the market owing to the presence of emerging markets, availability of raw materials, and lower labor costs.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Olin Corporation, Solvay, Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Westlake Chemical, AkzoNobel, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Nirma Limited, Tronox, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Other

Based on the Application:

Textiles

Glass

Soaps & detergents

Metallurgy

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

Other applications

