COVID-19 Impact on Color Masterbatch Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Color masterbatch is classified on the basis of type, namely, standard color, specialty color, and tailor-made color. Standard colors are used in a wide range of applications due to their mechanical, heat resistance, and weather resistance properties. Some of the applications of standard color masterbatch are packaging sheets & films, plastic bottles & containers, and cables & wire.

Majorly the color masterbatch is used in market are black and standard color masterbatch. Black masterbatch comes in low cost pigment providing various shades of black. They are designed to provide properties like conductivity and light stability. There are also additive masterbatches which are used by plastic manufactures to improve the properties of polymers such as reduce weight of product and prevent from direct UV light which causes degradation of plastic. Masterbatch contains 45-65% of additives and sometimes 80% in extreme cases. White masterbatch are available in very small pigments of 14mm to 70mm and provides high brightness even on less loading.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Clariant AG, A. Schulman, Polyone Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., Plastiblends India Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, O’neil Color & Compounding, Penn Color, RTP Company, Tosaf Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Standard Color

Tailor-made Color

Specialty Color

Based on the Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Agriculture

