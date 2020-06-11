COVID-19 Impact on Concrete Cooling Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Concrete Cooling market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Concrete Cooling market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Concrete cooling is a technique that reduces the temperature of poured concrete to a certain level, in order to guarantee the quality of the concrete. Concrete cooling is mainly used for projects in parts of the world with warm climates, where large amounts of concrete are used. When concrete cures, a minimum favorable temperature in the range of 10 – 21 ºC must be maintained in the concrete for the minimum required curing period. If it cures at temperatures above this level the concrete loses strength, more cracking occurs, it rapidly sets and there is an increased water demand. Therefore, the importance of concrete cooling is huge, especially considering the crucial role concrete plays in almost every building process.

Among all applications, highway construction holds the largest market share, in terms of value, as of 2017. Concrete cooling systems are ideal for regions that have a warm climate. Due to this, demand from the Middle East region is the highest. The various applications of concrete cooling use these solutions to cure concrete which would help improve strength of concrete in the long-term, thus making the structure strong enough to last for years after construction. Thus, this would lead to an increase in the demand for concrete cooling solutions in the highway construction application segment.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Concrete Cooling. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Concrete Cooling was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Concrete Cooling is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Concrete Cooling, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Cooling Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Cooling Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Cooling Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Cooling Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Kti-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH, Fujian Snowman., Coldcrete Inc., Concool, LLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Lintec Germany GmbH, Icelings, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Recom Ice Systems, Focusun Refrigeration Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Water Cooling

Ice Cooling

Air Cooling

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

Based on the Application:

Highway Construction

Dams & Locks

Port Construction

Nuclear Plant Construction

