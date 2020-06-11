COVID-19 Impact on Engineered Stone Countertops Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Engineered Stone Countertops market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Engineered Stone Countertops market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Countertop usually refers to a horizontal work surface in kitchens or other food preparation areas, bathrooms or others (e.g., laundry and bar) in general. It is frequently installed upon and supported by cabinets. The surface is positioned at an ergonomic height for the user and the particular task for which it is designed. A countertop may be constructed of various materials with different attributes of functionality, durability, and aesthetics. The countertop may have built-in appliances, or accessory items relative to the intended application.

The environment of Countertops industry, as well the manufacturing industry, has a large scale of uncertainties in next years, caused by the downward growth rate of Chinese economy and complicated global economic situation. Accompanied with limited demand growth, and more and more enterprises entering this market, the competition will be stricter. In this case, the ordinary Countertops products will have less profit and sales than high qualified products.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Engineered Stone Countertops. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Engineered Stone Countertops was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Engineered Stone Countertops is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Engineered Stone Countertops, including the following market information:

Global Engineered Stone Countertops Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Engineered Stone Countertops Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Engineered Stone Countertops Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Engineered Stone Countertops Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Dupont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Quantra, Atlas Quartz, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Lotte Advanced Materials, Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Meyate, Gelandi, Baoliya, Qianyun, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Crystal Collection

Jasper Collection

Sterling Collection

Others

Based on the Application:

Residential Industry

Commercial Industry

