COVID-19 Impact on Marine Decking Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co, Universal Forest Products, Metsa Group, Setra Group, James Latham, Cox Industries, Vetedy Group, Bedford Technology, Dock Edge, Dura Composites Marine, M.M. srl, Marina Dock Systems, MGA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Pressure-Treated Wood

Cedar Wood

Redwood

Based on the Application:

Building Material

Rails & Infrastructure

