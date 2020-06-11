COVID-19 Impact on Stone Wool Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Stone Wool market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Stone Wool market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Stone wool is a furnace product of molten rock at a temperature of about 1600 °C, through which a stream of air or steam is blown. More advanced production techniques are based on spinning molten rock in high-speed spinning heads somewhat like the process used to produce cotton candy.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Stone Wool. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Stone Wool was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Stone Wool is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Stone Wool, including the following market information:

Global Stone Wool Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Stone Wool Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Stone Wool Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Stone Wool Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Paroc, Rockwool International, Saint-gobain, Uralita, Izocam, USG, Poly Glass Fiber Insulation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Felt Type

Strip Type

Tubular Type

granular Type

Plate Type

Based on the Application:

Industrial Applications

Building Applications

Marine Applications

Agricultural Applications

Other

