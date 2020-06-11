Global Household Handheld Intraoral Endoscopes Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide are suffering from oral diseases. Intraoral endoscopes were developed in the early 1990s in order to replace the mirrors used by dental and maxillofacial surgeons to achieve an excellent view of the oral cavity and its complications and save the images in the patient’s health record for future reference.

Universal serial bus (USB) is spearheading the product type segment for household handheld intraoral endoscopes market. The primary purpose of USB is to provide connection sot electronic gadgets without the need for docking stations and unnecessary use of cables which adds to the exorbitant maintenance cost in the long run. It provides multitasking features from time to time such as ensuring optimum power supply, integration with imaging software to gain a high-resolution image of the oral cavity, etc. Wi-Fi is anticipated to register nimble market growth during the forecast period on account of the technological advancement in Wi-Fi which provides seamless integration with different versions of imaging software. Furthermore, ergonomic features offered by Wi-Fi such as less interference, a faster and excellent range of connectivity with android, and other ios applications will propel its market growth.

Browse the full report Household Handheld Intraoral Endoscopes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/household-handheld-intraoral-endoscope-market

The supermarket is presently leading the distribution channel segment for household handheld intraoral endoscopes market. The majority of the consumers opt for a one-stop shopping experience on weekends and hence the supermarket serves as a lucrative platform to exhibit intraoral endoscopes of vast diversity at affordable prices. E-commerce is expected to record comfortable market growth in the near future on account of technological advancement in smartphones and increasing internet penetration to bolster its market growth. E-commerce offers discount coupons on festive seasons which attracts huge consumer base across the globe.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for household handheld intraoral endoscopes market. A significant increase in gingivitis primarily drives market growth in the region. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. approximately 16.9% and 31.6% dental caries are untreated in the children and adult population respectively. Furthermore, the domicile of major players such as Carestream Health, SOTA Imaging, Lensiora, ProDent, etc. further bolsters the market growth in the region. Europe is considered as the second-largest regional segment owing to the strategic collaboration between research academia and medical device manufacturers engaged in the technological development of the household handheld intraoral endoscopes in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period on account of increasing dental complications in people habituated to chewing of betel nuts and tobacco products. The competitive market created by the western giants to the local players will further drive the market growth in the region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of household handheld intraoral endoscopes are Apexel, ProDent, Lensiora, DARYOU Dental, KaVo Dental, SOTA Imaging, Carestream Health, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Dongguan Magenta Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen MingNanHuitai Tech.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of oral diseases and dental cavities worldwide

Technological advancement in the household handheld intraoral endoscopes will accentuate the market growth

The supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies to the distribution of household handheld intraoral endoscopes market

