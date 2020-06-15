Covid-19 Impact on Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene occurs in the form of fluoropolymer, which is referred as ETFE. It is lubricious plastic with a low coefficient of friction; thus, it is used in the abrasion protection application. In the production of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene monomer, tetrafluoroethylene is converted into polymer ethylene tetrafluoroethylene by a polymerization process, where it does not use any solvent. The material can be expelled in varying thicknesses depending on the application. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is capable of bearing tough environmental conditions and high temperatures thus it is a good choice in a number of applications which includes instrumentation, medical, nuclear, aerospace, and industries. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is used in the automotive industry in the ABS braking systems, oxygen sensors, seat heating systems, and brake wear sensors.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DIC Corporation, China Lumena New Materials Corp, BASF SE, Daikin Industries Ltd, The Solvay Group, Bayer MaterialScience AG, 3M, Evonik Industries AG, Toray Industries, Mitsui Chemicals, Victrex Plc, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Performance Plastics Ltd, DowDuPont, DowDuPont, Kuraray Co., Ltd, Polyplastics Co, Ltd, EMS-Grivory, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

ETFE Injection Molding

ETFE Extrusion Molding

Based on the Application:

Nuclear

Construction

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

