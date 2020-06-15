Covid-19 Impact on Ioversol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Ioversol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Ioversol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ioversol is an organoiodine compound, which contains one or more carbon-iodine bonds. It is a radiopaque contrast agent that absorbs X-rays. It allows blood vessels, organs, and other non-bony tissues to be seen more clearly on a CT scan or other radiologic (X-ray) examination. This unique property of ioversol has led to increased application such as in ultrasound scattering and magnetic resonance imaging. It helps to diagnose disorders of the heart, brain, and blood vessels.

Rise in number of accidents and increase in prevalence of bone-related diseases & kidney problems are the key drivers of the global ioversol market. In addition, growth in geriatric population has led to increased orthopedic disorders and cardiovascular disorders, resulting in the development of the X-ray industry, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, overdose of ioversol might lead allergic reaction; breathing problem; swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat; and dehydration & dry skin, which restrains the market growth. Increase in spending on healthcare and advancements in X-ray, CT scan, and other radiological & diagnostic examinations are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market players.

Major competitors identified in this market include Liebel-Flarsheim Company LLC, Guerbet, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Ultraject, China Resources Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co, HB Ocean, Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Stellence Pharmscience Pvt. Ltd, A.S. Joshi & Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Ioversol 34% Injectable Solution (Optiray 160)

Ioversol 51% Injectable Solution (Optiray 240)

Ioversol 64% Injectable Solution (Optiray 300)

Ioversol 68% Injectable Solution (Optiray 320)

Ioversol 74% Injectable Solution (Optiray 350)

Based on the Application:

X-ray

CT Scan

Brain Disorders

Blood Vessel Disorders

Heart Disorders

Others

