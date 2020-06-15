Covid-19 Impact on Lambda Cyhalothrin Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Lambda Cyhalothrin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Lambda Cyhalothrin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lambda cyhalothrin is a class of pyrethroid insecticide chemical with a broad range of applications and repellent characteristic properties. Pyrethroid chemicals are synthetic chemical equivalents of pyrethrins, which are naturally occurring compounds found in flowers of Chrysanthemums plants. Commercially, lambda cyhalothrin is employed on nonfood crops, food crops, hospitals, ear tags of cattle, and termite treatments. It is majorly produced in India, the U.S., Germany, and China due to presence of numerous industries. Being one of the most important chemicals of the pyrethroid family, lambda cyhalothrin is broadly used in agricultural products such as fruit trees, cotton, and vegetables for pest and insect control. It is highly efficient and relatively less toxic, thus finds wide range of applications.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Lambda Cyhalothrin. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Lambda Cyhalothrin was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Lambda Cyhalothrin is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Lambda Cyhalothrin, including the following market information:

Global Lambda Cyhalothrin Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lambda Cyhalothrin Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lambda Cyhalothrin Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lambda Cyhalothrin Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nufarm Ltd., BASF, Marrone Bio Innovations, Biostadt India Limited, Agromonti Company, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Hamlung Chemicals, Jiangsu Xinnuo Chemicals, Yangnong Chemical, Fengshan Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Capsule Suspensions

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Suspension Concentrate

Liquid

Water Dispersible Granules

Others

Based on the Application:

Homes & Gardens

Public Health

Agriculture

Others

