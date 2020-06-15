Covid-19 Impact on Lead Mining Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Lead Mining market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Lead Mining market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lead is a soft, dense, and low-melting metal used as a significant component of the automotive battery. As it is water resistant, lead is also used in paints to develop long-lasting roofing material and in the plumbing industry. It is extensively used in number of commercial applications such as health technology, insulation & cabling, weights, and soldering. Lead is produced from mined lead ore or from secondary production, where it is recovered from recycled products.

It is extracted from underground mines and usually found in traces of different metals such as galena, silver, copper, zinc, cadmium, antimony, and arsenic. It has high economical value and is relatively economical to produce.

Increase in demand in automotive industry to manufacture batteries drives the global lead mining market. Focus of lead producers to develop new applications for lead presents a substantial growth opportunity to the industry players. However, high toxicity leading to pollution of water supplies may restrain the growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Lead Mining. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Lead Mining was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Lead Mining is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Lead Mining, including the following market information:

Global Lead Mining Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lead Mining Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lead Mining Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Lead Mining Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Glencore Plc, BHP Billiton Limited, Doe Run Resources Corporation, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead Co. Ltd, Hecla Mining Company, Teck Resources Limited, Korea Zinc, Liuzhou China Tin Group, Hsikwang Shan Twinkling Star, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Primary

Secondary

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Others

