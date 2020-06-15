Covid-19 Impact on Plastics additives Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Plastics additives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Plastics additives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plastics additives are the substances that are added in polymer during reaction or chemical process. These additives help in improving the characteristics of polymers such as strength, shine, durability and heat sensitivity.Decrease in mineral ore sources has raised the cost of metal equipment, which has triggered the application of plastics to replace this metal equipment. The low cost of plastics equipment and similar chemical properties of metal are pushing the additives market. The plastic additives are used to improve the properties of plastics required for desired plastic products. The companies involved in manufacturing of additives are majorly concentrating on specialty chemicals that are used in construction and automobile equipment.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Plastics additives. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Plastics additives was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Plastics additives is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Plastics additives, including the following market information:

Global Plastics additives Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Plastics additives Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Plastics additives Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Plastics additives Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Albemarle Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Property Modifiers

Property Stabilizers

Property Extenders

Processing Aids

Based on the Application:

Plasticizers applications

Flame Retardants application

Impact Modifiers applications

Antioxidants applications

Antimicrobials applications

UV Stabilizers applications

Other applications

