Covid-19 Impact on Advanced Drug Delivery Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Advanced Drug Delivery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Drug delivery refers to approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effect. It may involve scientific site-targeting within the body, or it might involve facilitating systemic pharmacokinetics; in any case, it is typically concerned with both quantity and duration of drug presence. Drug delivery is often approached via a drug’s chemical formulation, but it may also involve medical devices or drug-device combination products. Drug delivery is a concept heavily integrated with dosage form and route of administration, the latter sometimes even being considered part of the definition.

The Global Advanced Drug Delivery Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $340 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing focus on unmet medical requirements, increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, rising familiarities of chronic diseases and recent technological developments of advanced drug delivery.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Merck & Co, Antares Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Bayer, Sanofi, Glaxosmithkline, 3M, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Baxter International, Mylan Pharmaceutical, Roche Holding, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polymeric Drug Delivery

Implants & IUD’s

Sustained Release

Targeted Drug Delivery

Prodrugs

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

