Free Movie Stream Twister

The year is 1969. In Oklahoma County, thunderstorms roll across an open plain, and in a remote farmhouse young Jo and her family are about to go to sleep, but her father is watching a tornado warning on TV. The TV warns that the imminent tornado may be an F5, the strongest known. Not long after the family reaches the storm cellar the huge twister hits, passing right over top of them & killing her father. 27 years later, Jo is now a storm scientist, trying to develop a tornado warning system with her soon-to-be-ex, Bill Harding. Multiple attempts fail for one reason or another, and their team sees a tremendous amount of damage & death. Then, one time, they find themselves In the damage path of a huge F5 tornado. Can they succeed in launching their test equipment, then escape the deadly storm in time?

writers – Michael Crichton

rating – 6,9 of 10 Star

Rating – 164549 Votes

Actor – Helen Hunt

Twister is one of those movies that you have to go to and suspend your disbelief for a little while. It opens with Bill Paxton and his bride-to-be going to visit his former wife and her tornado chasing crew. He is about to be divorced and needs her to sign the papers.

Well it doesn’t take long before Paxton’s character is swept back up into the world of the tornado chasers. REAL tornado chasing is nothing like what these people do, but no one’s gonna want to see a movie where they drive around bored for weeks until they find a live tornado. The movie takes the usual twists (har har) as the love tension between Hunt and Paxton builds back up.

The really disappointing and stupid part of this movie is the ending. Trying to elude an F5 tornado (the strongest type of tornado known) they hide out in a rickety farmhouse and eventually end up tied by a leather belt to some well pipes that go “deep underground. Paxton is correct, the pipes go deep in the ground and probably will not be ripped out. However, the flying debris and winds would’ve left two bloody belted-down meat sacks where Hunt and Paxton were once strapped in. They would’ve been shredded, no doubt.

Other than the ridiculous ending (and the completely stupid addition of Cary Elwes as “the bad tornado chaser. I mean, c’mon. A BAD guy? That’s so STUPID) this movie will at least keep your attention. Popcorn fare, to be sure.

