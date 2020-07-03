Moonline Download Movie Uncut Gems

rating 157575 Votes

genre Crime

2019

Uncut Gems is a movie starring Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Idina Menzel. With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hope of staying afloat and alive

rating 7,7 of 10

First, the cheasy electronic 60s instrumental music that is as loud as the voices really annoyed me. Very irritating, and I need to ask, why? The film is fast paced with frantic conversations with people talking over each other, which although relentless, maybe helps to portray the gambling addicted adrenalin junky of a jeweller. Also, he start and end has some pointless CGI of travelling into a jem, up a colon and into a wound. Again, why? Possibly to give a 60s feel, but the film isn’t set in the 60s, it’s modern.

The ending was good, somewhat fulfilling if you’re not the type that wants a 100% happy ending. None of the characters are particularly likeable, but Sandler, wife and girlfriend were good actors. I also thought the story interesting and gripping? Note, this is a serious role for Sandler and there is no comedy. But overall I felt it was a good film spoilt by the music track, weird CGI and not having some better development of the love attachment. Original, yes; genius, no.

Should you watch it? Well, it’s just for adults who are interested in the problems of rich gambling addict and can overcome some of the production choices. But yeh, try it, it’s ok.

Very tense and sweaty film. Along with many other reviews I do agree that the film is loud. There is lots of shouting, loud music, folks speaking on top of everyone in sight but that is what made the film for me. I’m always saddened by ‘street’ films that use little profanity and the characters speak in turn. In this industry and setting the chaotic, shouting, profanity laced dialogue is true to the atmosphere. I have lived in it and worked in it. When films use this to add chaos and ‘noise’ it helps to put the viewer inside of the world being presented. I want my ears to hurt, I want to hear shouting, I want it to feel authentic. There are parts where luxury clothes are bought inside of the shop which added nice detail to the hustle aspect of Sandler and the world of luxury/jewelry/material in general. Anything of material value is bought and sold daily and in this specific business it helps to show details that allow the viewer to realize that it’s about fast money, greed and finer things.

