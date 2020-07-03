So what is VPN not to mention so why do I wanted the situation

VeePN offers an incredible price at $1.67/mo and has over 2,500 servers worldwide. The server speed is too slow & doesn’t unblock Netflix. It earns a 2.3 Stars rating.

VeePN is a relatively unknown VPN brand striving hard to become one of the leading players in the privacy industry in the future.

The service is committed to secure their users’ online freedom in a right way. It is based in Panama, a country with no data retention laws and is super affordable.

It has good number of servers i.e. 2,500 servers in 42 countries. However, the speed is slow and it doesn’t unblock Netflix.

Read more about this VPN in our VeePN review. If you want to know about other VPN services, refer to our VPN reviews guide.

My Rating Criteria

Here you will find a list of 8 factors that I will be using to perform VeePN review:

Pricing – How much does VeePN cost? Security – Encryption & features Jurisdiction – Is it located in a 5-eyes country? Speed – How fast is VeePN? Streaming – Does it work with Netflix? Leaks – Does it leak IP, DNS & WebRTC? Trustworthiness – Logs and customer support Compatibility – Apps and supported devices

Pricing – How much does VeePN cost?

VeePN is super affordable VPN service. It has three types of pricing plans that I have listed below:

$10.99/mo (1-Month Plan)

$5.83/mo (1-Year Plan) 47% OFF

$1.67/mo (5-Years Plan) 85% OFF

As you can see, the 5-year plan is the one that is extraordinarily cheap. It is even cheaper than PureVPN or Surfshark.

VeePN provides a sufficient 30 days money back guarantee.

Payment Methods

As per VeePN review 2020, the brand delivers several payment options. These are:

Credit Card

PayPal

Crypto Currencies

Payment Wall

Security – Encryption & features

VeePN offers the strongest 256-bit military-grade encryption by default. From security point of view, VeePN delivers an impressive kill switch advantage.

You can use tunneling protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2 to secure your online privacy to a new plane.

Interestingly, OpenVPN protocol applies 256-bit encryption and safeguards your crucial data from the eyes of online snoopers.

Jurisdiction –Is it located in a 5-eyes country?

VeePN is based in Panama, which is a safe country when it comes to data retention. Meaning, it has no data retention laws.

It means the service does not have to follow data retention rules of any 5 eyes, 9 eyes, and 14 eyes countries.

To know about VPN services those belong to 5 eyes, 9 eyes, and 14 eyes countries, read our exclusive guide.

Servers

At present, the brand is catering online privacy needs of its users through 2500+ servers worldwide. You can select your preferred server from 42 countries across 50 locations.

However, it is still unknown whether how many servers of VeePN are physical and how many servers are virtual.

In this scenario, you had better consult our guide that distinguishes between VPN physical and virtual server locations.

Speed – How fast is VeePN?

VeePN speed is slow. I got to know its speed when I connected to its Singapore server.

My internet speed without connecting to a VPN was 32 Mbps at the time, but once I connected to VeePN, it went down to 9.43 Mbps.

Streaming –Does it work with Netflix?

YES! VeePN easily unblocks US Netflix media library. I faced issues on the first attempt, but it did work perfectly on the second.

Therefore, you will have to rely quite heavily on best VPN Kodi service if you want to watch your favorite geo-restricted media content through Kodi.

Fortunately, you can use VeePN to download torrents safely. It has P2P optimized servers that will help you achieve your streaming goals.

Leaks – Does it leak IP, DNS & WebRTC?

VeePN was easily able to pass the leak test. I connected to its Singapore server so I hadn’t had the problem of leaking my IP or DNS.

Here is the test result:

IP Test

DNS Test

WebRTC Test

Virus Test

I scanned the Windows client to see if it was clean from any Viruses or Trojans. Luckily, I din NOT find any viruses or malware.

Here is the screenshot of the scan:

Trustworthiness – Logs and customer support

This VeePN review reveals that the provider does not keep usage logs, but in fact it does keep connection logs.

They only collect the following information:

Username

Password

Email Address

Billing Information

Total amount of web traffic

Session Date

These information listed above does not really threaten your online privacy because it does not store your web browsing history.

According to their privacy policy, they state:

“We do not collect logs of your activity, including no logging of browsing history, traffic destination, data content, or DNS queries.”

Furthermore, you can differentiate among logging policies of numerous VPNs by exploring our exclusive guide.

Customer Support

VeePN offers a goo customer support. It has a Live Chat and an ‘Email’ [email protected] where you can contact their customer support.

You may also look for frequently asked questions and their answers in FAQs section.

Compatibility – Apps and supported devices

VeePN supports all the major operating systems such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS.

Likewise, it is also compatible with routers, Apple TV along with browsing extensions like Google Chrome, Firefox and Opera.

VPN Comparison between VeePN and PureVPN

Here is a quick comparison between the two service providers based on features and pricing. Let’s see which one is best:

Alternatives to VeePN

To use more VPNs other than VeePN, explore our list that consists of: