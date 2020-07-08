Cannabis credit card processing

Banking and Credit Card Processing for Cannabis Businesses Cannabis Banking & Payment Processing Cannabis Banking Services No bank, no problem. We can help you establish a business bank account account for your cannabis operation. Cannabis Merchant Accounts Accept credit cards from your customers. Branded Re-loadable Cards Give your customers a branded re-loadable stored value card. Convenient phone app loads account with funds. Cashless Program With armored car pickup we remove the risk and hassles of handling, storing, counting and protecting cash. Cannabis ATM’s Placement, purchase, lease, and in house financing are all options. Legacy Cash Legacy cash can be banked in unlimited quantities. Foreign currency exchange and international transfers are also available Cannabis Banking Solutions Cannabis Banking Services Bank Account for daily operations ACH, wire transfers, bill pay Visa debit card with no Limit Accept Credit cards. Cashless Solution Reduce cash and the challenges it presents 1. Bank account for daily business operations 2. Armored car cash pick up 3. Merchant account for credit card processing 4. Online banking Dispensary Merchant Accounts & Credit Card Processing Low rates for Dispensaries and Delivery. No setup fee, No monthly fees, No reserves, No cancellation fee, Free card readers, No Risk! This solution also comes with a type of online bank account to transfer funds and pay bills. Cannabis ATM’s Full Service ATM Program • Responsive technical and customer support • 5 year warranty on parts and labor • No monthly service or statement fees • Real-time internet reporting – Included • Shipping, programming, installation – Included Customer Re-loadable Cards Branded re-loadable stored value cards with a built in loyalty program. We also have a payment card program that functions outside of card associations systems. Your customers conveniently load their cards from a phone app which is connected to a personal credit card or bank account and use that card to make purchases in your operation. This solution reduces lines and check out times. The card which carries your dispensary name and logo drives traffic back to through your doors and also provides you with key marketing data to improve your sales. This is a long term solution with long lasting benefits to your operation. Legacy Cash Our private banking firm facilitates the deposit, exchange, and movement of billions of dollars. There are no limits on amounts, currency types or geography. A full suite of investment products are also available. Cannabis Merchants Bill Of Rights Our core beliefs as they pertain to the cannabis industry: 1. Cannabis merchants have the right to be recognized as contributing members of the business community just like any other legal and legitimate business as well as have access to merchant services accounts. 2. Cannabis merchants have the right to the same banking options as any other legal and legitimate business. 3. Cannabis merchants should never face prosecution or scrutiny from a federal agency as long as they are acting in compliance with state and local laws. 4. The operators of cannabis businesses provide a greatly needed and desired service to the communities they serve and recognition of the value of their services will continue to grow. How We Do It The right people combined with an abundance of knowledge and experience who are supported by a strong team of advisers, attorneys and compliance officers and aligned with the proper agencies can do just about anything. A deep familiarity with FinCEN, BSA, DOJ, CSA, and the Cole Amendment as they apply to financial institutions create the backbone of the legal structure. A practical working knowledge of cannabis banking and the systems involved in cannabis credit card processing were gained by years of experience. Stable cannabis merchant services solutions are the product of the correct structure and reliable relationships between banks and the credit card processor. Cannabis merchant account – Installation, Training, & Support Onsite Installation Your cannabis merchant account must be integrated properly and set up properly to ensure stability. Experienced and certified professionals ensure the installation and start up of your cannabis merchant account. Once your account is approved we will reach out to schedule integration for eCommerce accounts. For retail accounts we will schedule installation in person or by phone. Make sure your account is set up properly in vital to a stable merchant account platform. Comprehensive Cannabis Merchant Training Training is key to success with any service. We understand this and how vital it its so we provide preliminary onsite training and extensive ongoing training for you cannabis merchant account to make sure you and your staff are as comfortable and proficient as possible. Training for eCommerce accounts, retail cannabis merchant accounts, and seed-to-sale software accounts are all available for you and your staff. Depending on the service we are providing we will tailor the training to your needs to ensure a complete understanding of your services and competence in using them. Qualified and Responsive Personnel Customer service and technical support for your cannabis merchant account are provided with ability to escalate any technical issues to our remote support team for additional assistance. Staff is available to assist with customer service issues during regular business hours. Technical assistance is provided via phone support 24 hrs. per day, seven days per week. Convenient Scheduling and support We work around your schedule to complete the integration and installation of your cannabis merchant account, to avoid any disruptions in your daily business operations. Our staff is available any time you need us and we will accommodate your timeline as not to interfere with your operation. Support is key to a stable platform. We understand this and make it our priority. Our team knows that competent support is key to the success of you cannabis merchant account. Who We Are Naturepay is a cannabis banking and merchant services company. We think differently than conventional credit card processing companies due to our long history of handling high risk merchant accounts. That is precisely why we were able to develop our cannabis banking and cannabis merchant account solutions for the cannabis industry. We have worked in the SMB space for over thirty years. It’s what we do and quite frankly, we love it! Our experience reaches across the payments processing landscape and includes software and hardware, retail and restaurant POS systems, merchant accounts, ATM’s, e commerce accounts, high risk credit card processing, ACH, and mobile payments. We are experts within the field of alternative payments options, merchant accounts, and banking. Our ultimate mission is to provide much needed support to the cannabis industry within these areas. We take a long term approach to business and we understand that our ultimate worth is directly tied to the value we provide to the marketplace place. We deal with people pretty, and seek to establish relationships that will last through the test of time.