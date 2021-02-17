Lacquer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2028

The Lacquer Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Lacquer Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Lacquer Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Lacquer Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Lacquer Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Water-based lacquers have gained significant popularity in the recent past, on account of the broader push towards sustainability. Although solvent-based lacquers offer a glossy shine that survives the wear and tear for years, the raw materials and chemicals used in manufacturing these products have proven to be hazardous to human health and the environment. End-users have not been oblivious to these challenges, and a steady shift towards water-based solvents has been witnessed in many lucrative markets. However, water-based solvents come with their own set of challenges. Although they serve the ‘environmentally-friendly’ criteria, their actual performance leaves a lot to be desired. Longer wait times between coats and high price continue to impede widespread adoption of water-based lacquers. However, manufacturers are focusing on addressing the limitations associated with water-based solvents to consolidate their position.

Demand for lacquers is pretty much evenly spread over a range of industries, including automotive, architectural, furniture, and cosmetics to name a few. Traditionally, furniture industry has accounted for the bulk of demand, however, applications in cosmetics industries have complemented demand. Surging demand from cosmetics industry is a lucrative opportunity that manufacturers are focusing on leveraging. Demand has also been complemented by the steadiness in the automotive industry. Automotive sales have been healthy in the US, China, and India, with a rapidly emerging middle class demographic ramping up demand. The fortunes of the lacquer market are directly linked to the broader developments in the automotive industry, and it is highly likely that steadiness in the automotive sector will create sustained growth opportunities for manufacturers.

