Anti-Malware Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017 – 2027

According to a new market study, the Anti-Malware Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Anti-Malware Market on a global scale.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Anti-Malware Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Anti-Malware Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Anti-Malware Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Anti-Malware Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Anti-Malware Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Anti-Malware Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2027?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

Key players in the global anti-malware market are gradually shifting toward reputation-based security to provide comprehensive features to their clients. The advantage with reputation scanning is its ability to identify new threats as they are created. The limitation with conventional anti-malware security is while it helps safeguard devices against known malware, it is usually found lacking when a sophisticated malware is created and unleashed upon unsuspecting users.

Reputation scanning involves studying data patterns of billions of users to identify continuously evolving threats. The data is collected anonymously with an opt-in feature for users who want their application usage data to be collated. Considering the micro-distribution stage of malware, reputation-based technology is being increasingly adopted by vendors globally.

Demand for Mobile Anti-Malware Services Growing Strongly

As mobile becomes the preferred gadget for a majority of users, vendors are increasingly developing solutions that are customised to the mobile experience. The extensive use of smartphones in business milieu has led to rising investment in anti-malware products and services that safeguard data and other confidential information. It is estimated that spending on mobile anti-malware will grow at a steady pace in the foreseeable future.

Anti-Malware Market: North America at Forefront in Terms of Innovation, Asia Pacific Important in Terms of Volume

The global anti-malware market will continue to be influenced by the evolving needs of organisations. The U.S. remains an important market for anti-malware vendors – not only because of the number of gadgets, but also for spearheading the innovation in terms of advanced technology.

Sales of mobile phones, tablets, and laptops have remained healthy in Asia Pacific owing to increased spending power among the region’s vast middle class. Cybersecurity vendors are focusing on increasing their presence in Asia Pacific to penetrate into this rapidly evolving market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) anti-malware market is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors in the future.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies offering anti-malware products and services include AVAST Software, BitDefender, AVG Technologies, Symantec, and McAfee, Malwarebytes, Sophos, Lookout, Kaspersky Lab, and Intel Security Group.

