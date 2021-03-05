Hispanic Populace in the us Statistical Portrait

Statistical portrait of Hispanics in the us

There were 56.5 million Hispanics in the United States in 2015, accounting for 17.6per cent of this U.S. that is total populace. In 1980, having a populace of 14.8 million, Hispanics comprised simply 6.5percent of this U.S. that is total populace. Browse the associated blog post, вЂњHow the U.S. Hispanic population is evolving.вЂќ

For a analytical portrait of this foreign-born populace in the usa, just click here.

Click the maps below to explore population that is hispanic.

Hispanic populace, by nativity

Year U.S. born Foreign created 1960 5.5 0.9 1970 7.8 1.8 1980 10.6 4.2 1990 14.0 7.8 2000 21.1 14.1 2006 26.6 17.7 2007 27.3 18.0 2008 29.0 17.8 2009 30.3 18.1 2010 31.9 18.8 2011 33.1 18.8 2012 34.1 18.8 2013 35.0 19.0 2014 35.9 19.3 2015 37.1 19.4

Supply: For 1960 and 1970, see Passel and CohnвЂ™s 2008 populace projections. For 1980-2000, Pew analysis Center analysis of U.S. decennial census information (5% IPUMS). For 2006-2015, Pew analysis Center analysis of United states Community Survey (1% IPUMS).

Pew Analysis Center

Since 1960, the Latino that is nationвЂ™s population increased nearly ninefold, from 6.3 million then to 56.5 million by 2015. It really is projected to develop to 107 million by 2065, in accordance with the latest Pew Research Center projections. The foreign-born Latino population has grown to almost 20 times its size within the half that is past, from significantly less than 1 million in 1960 to 19.4 million in 2015. Having said that, as the Latino that is u.S.-born population just increased sixfold over this time around duration, you will find about 32 million more U.S.-born Latinos into the U.S. today (37.1 million) than there have been in 1960 (5.5 million).

Hispanics certainly are a share that is rising of U.S. population

White Other Asian Black Hispanic 1960 85.2 12 monthsper cent 0.2% 0.6percent 10.5per cent 3.5% 1970 83.1percent 0.4% 0.9percent 10.9percent 4.7% 1980 79.6percent 0.8% 1.5percent 11.6% 6.5% 1990 75.8per cent 1.0% 2.7percent 11.8% 8.8percent 2000 69.1per cent 2.8% 3.6percent 12.0% 12.5per cent 2006 66.2per cent 2.5% 4.3% 12.2% 14.8per cent 2007 65.8percent 2.6% 4.3% 12.1% 15.0percent 2008 65.4percent 2.7% 4.4% 12.1% 15.4percent 2009 64.9percent 2.8percent 4.4% 12.1% 15.7% 2010 63.7percent 3.0percent 4.7% 12.3percent 16.4% 2011 63.3% 3.1percent 4.8% 12.3percent 16.7% 2012 62.8percent 3.1% 4.9% 12.3% 16.9% 2013 62.4percent 3.2% 5.0% 12.3% 17.1percent 2014 61.9% 3.2percent 5.2% 12.3per cent 17.3percent 2015 61.5per cent 3.3percent 5.3% 12.3per cent 17.6percent

Note: In 1960-1970, Asians consist of Pacific Islanders. Supply: For 1960 and 1970, see Passel and CohnвЂ™s 2008 populace projections. For 1980-2000, Pew analysis Center analysis of U.S. decennial census data (5% IPUMS). For 2006-2014, Pew Research Center analysis of American Community Survey (1% IPUMS).

Pew Analysis Center

The share associated with the U.S. populace that is Hispanic was steadily increasing throughout the half century that is past. In 2015, Hispanics made 17.6percent for the U.S. that is total population up from 3.5per cent in 1960. Based on the latest Pew Research Center projections, the share that is hispanic of U.S. populace is anticipated to achieve 24% by 2065.

Source: For 1960 and 1970, see Passel and CohnвЂ™s 2008 populace projections. For 1980-2000, onlinedatingsingles.net/match-com-review/ Pew analysis Center analysis of U.S. decennial census information (5% IPUMS). For 2006-2015, Pew analysis Center analysis of United states Community Survey (1% IPUMS).

Pew Analysis Center

The share of the Hispanic population that is foreign born began declining after 2000 after increasing for at least four decades. Among all Hispanics, the share which was created an additional nation ended up being 34.4% in 2015, down from a peak of approximately 40% previous when you look at the 2000s. The share of adult Hispanics that are international created started declining a bit later вЂ“ 47.9% of Hispanic adults had been created an additional nation in 2015, down from the peak of 55.0% in 2007.