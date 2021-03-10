Appearing Leaders into the Americas Program (ELAP)

Competition:Closed when it comes to 2020-2021 year that is academic

Whom is applicable: Canadian organizations

NOTE : Only institutions that are canadian submit applications with respect to applicants. They might decide to set their particular interior due date to receive supporting documents.

Description: The growing Leaders into the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarships offer pupils from Latin America while the Caribbean with short-term change possibilities for research or research, in Canada, in the university, undergraduate and graduate amounts.

Tips

Value and length

Eligibility

Key times

Application

About

Recommendations

The Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarships are facilitated through institutional collaborations and pupil change agreements between Canadian and Latin American or institutions that are caribbean. These agreements are made between universities, technical or institutions that are vocational universities. Pupils, hereby called “candidates”, should be registered as full-time pupils inside their house organization at enough time of application and throughout the duration that is entire of research or research remain in Canada.

Canadian post-secondary organizations

Canadian organizations are:

accountable for publishing applications on the part of qualified applicants from organizations in Latin America plus the Caribbean; and

Encouraged to promote this scholarship opportunity to staff and faculty people, in addition to to partner organizations in Latin America and also the Caribbean.

Canadian institutions with effective prospects:

should recognize a solitary individual accountable when it comes to management of this share contract and someone else with delegated signing authority; and

will receive share financing from worldwide Affairs Canada to disburse as scholarships to recipients.

Non-Canadian candidates

Applicants enthusiastic about this scholarship system should contact their house organization to:

make their interest understood;

determine if there was a preexisting institutional collaboration or change contract having a Canadian organization; and

demand information regarding the applying procedure and selection requirements particular towards the institution that is fling cams canadian offer any extra information, such as for instance transcripts, language test outcomes, an investigation task and a enrollment type for the trade system.

Chosen prospects are encouraged to:

make sure they match the demands associated with institution that is canadian educational demands and language proficiency;

submit their visa application as soon as possible and stick to the procedures of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as reported by the Canadian organization (generally a report license is necessary for program work and a work license is needed for research);

initiate the process for the transfer of credits for their home organization just as his or her courses that are canadian been identified; and

contact alumni associated with system through their property organization for advice and a perspective that is local the scholarship experience.

NOTE: Students are required to go back to finish their studies at their house organizations upon conclusion for the scholarship duration.

Non-Canadian organizations

Non-Canadian organizations ought to:

keep in touch with partner organizations in Canada to ensure or explore collaborations that are institutional pupil change agreements;

market this scholarship possibility through their offices that are international

recognize strong scholastic applicants who meet with the admission demands when it comes to Canadian partner organization;

offer the applicants’ papers to the Canadian partner organization, that is in charge of publishing the scholarship applications; and

propose to selected candidates to get additional training that is linguistic scholastic upgrading and social preparedness before their departure.

Scholarship duration and value

Funding for ELAP scholarships is created available by worldwide Affairs Canada through its title that is legal Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD).

The Canadian organization will get financing from DFATD for many effective applicants by means of a share contract and you will be in charge of providing the funds to scholarship recipients.

The scholarship value differs according to the period and degree of research. The scholarship value for pupils is:

CAD 7,200 for university, undergraduate or graduate pupils (Master’s and PhD) for no less than four months or one scholastic term of research or research; or

CAD 9,700 for graduate pupils (Master’s and PhD) for a time period of five to half a year of research or study.

The canadian host institution may also claim CAD 500 per scholarship recipient to assist with administrative costs once the scholarship recipient arrives in Canada in addition to the funds allocated to the recipients by DFATD.

Eligible expenses

Canadian organizations will disburse scholarship funds towards the scholarship receiver to donate to the after costs:

visa and/or study/work license charges;

airfare, for the scholarship recipient just, to Canada because of the many direct and affordable path and return airfare upon conclusion of this scholarship;

medical health insurance;

bills, such as for example accommodation, resources and meals;

ground public transportation, including a transportation that is public; and

publications and materials necessary for the recipientвЂ™s research or research, excluding computers along with other gear.

re Payment procedure

Susceptible to the stipulations of this Contribution Agreement, financing is going to be disbursed by way of a cheque granted to your institution that is canadian getting listed here papers: