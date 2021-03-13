Rising Leaders when you look at the Americas Program (ELAP)

Competition:Closed when it comes to 2020-2021 year that is academic

Whom is applicable: Canadian organizations

NOTE : Only institutions that are canadian submit applications on the part of prospects. They might decide to set their interior due date to receive documentation that is supporting.

Description: The appearing Leaders into the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarships offer pupils from Latin America while the Caribbean with short-term trade possibilities for research or research, in Canada, at the university, undergraduate and levels that are graduate.

The Emerging Leaders when you look at the Americas Program (ELAP) scholarships are facilitated through institutional collaborations and pupil change agreements between Canadian and Latin American or Caribbean organizations. These agreements are made between universities, technical or vocational institutions and universities. Pupils, hereby known as “candidates”, must certanly be registered as full-time pupils inside their house organization at the time of application and throughout the duration that is entire of study or research remain in Canada.

Canadian institutions that are post-secondary

Canadian institutions are:

in charge of publishing applications with respect to qualified prospects from organizations in Latin America additionally the Caribbean; and

Encouraged to promote this scholarship opportunity to staff and faculty users, along with to partner institutions in Latin America additionally the Caribbean.

Canadian institutions with effective applicants:

should determine a person that is single for the administration regarding the share contract and someone else with delegated signing authority; and

will get share money from worldwide Affairs Canada to disburse as scholarships to recipients.

Non-Canadian prospects

Applicants enthusiastic about this scholarship system should contact their house organization to:

make their interest understood;

determine if there was a current collaboration that is institutional change contract by having a Canadian organization; and

demand details about the application form procedure and selection requirements certain to your institution that is canadian offer any extra information, such as for example transcripts, language test outcomes, an investigation task and an enrollment form for an trade system.

Chosen prospects ought to:

make certain that they match the demands associated with Canadian organization including scholastic needs and language proficiency;

submit their visa application as soon as possible and proceed with the procedures of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as reported by the institution that is canadiangenerally speaking a report license is necessary for program work and a work license is needed for research);

initiate the process for the transfer of credits with their house organization just because their Canadian courses have been identified; and

contact alumni associated with system through their house organization for advice and a perspective that is local the scholarship experience.

NOTE: Students are anticipated to return to perform their studies at their house organizations upon conclusion of this scholarship duration.

Non-Canadian organizations

Non-Canadian institutions ought to:

talk to partner organizations in Canada to ensure or explore collaborations that are institutional pupil change agreements;

market this scholarship possibility through their worldwide offices;

recognize strong scholastic prospects whom meet with the admission needs for the partner institution that is canadian

give you the applicants’ papers to your Canadian partner institution, which can be in charge of publishing the scholarship applications; and

propose to selected candidates to get extra training that is linguistic scholastic upgrading and social preparedness before their departure.

Scholarship value and period

Funding for ELAP scholarships is created available by worldwide Affairs Canada through its title that is legal Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD).

The institution that is canadian receive financing from DFATD for many effective prospects in the shape of a share contract and will also be in charge of supplying the funds to scholarship recipients.

The scholarship value varies according to the length and degree of study. The scholarship value for pupils is:

CAD 7,200 for university, undergraduate or graduate pupils (Master’s and PhD) for at the least four months or one term that is academic of or research; or

CAD 9,700 for graduate students (Master’s and PhD) for a time period of five to 6 months of research or study.

As well as the funds allotted to the recipients by DFATD, the Canadian host organization might also claim CAD 500 per scholarship receiver to help with administrative expenses after the scholarship receiver comes in Canada.

Eligible expenses

Canadian organizations will disburse scholarship funds into the scholarship receiver to play a role in the after costs:

visa and/or study/work license charges;

airfare, for the scholarship receiver just, to Canada by the many direct and route that is economical return airfare upon conclusion associated with scholarship;

medical insurance;

cost of living, such as for instance accommodation, resources and meals;

ground public transportation, including a transportation that is public; and

publications and materials needed for the recipientвЂ™s study or research, excluding computer systems as well as other gear.

Payment procedure

Payment procedure

Susceptible to the terms and conditions associated with the Contribution Agreement, money is going to be disbursed by way of a cheque granted towards the Canadian organization upon getting the next papers: