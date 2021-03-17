President Obama’s Record on Empowering Women and Girls

S ince the President Obama took office, he has fought for policies that are important for women and will expand opportunity for all Americans day. He is finalized major legislation like the Affordable Care Act, the reauthorization associated with the Violence Against Women Act, and also the LiвЂЋlly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act вЂ” the initial legislation he finalized into legislation. He is considerably expanded pay that is fair paid keep protections. Along with his management has methodically motivated towns and states to embrace policies like greater minimum wage and paid leave.

Underpinning these actions, the elected President has spoken down and driven a conversationвЂЋ about treating ladies fairly in the usa and all over the world. He’s forced for cultural modification that offers females the respect they deserve in schools plus in workplaces, and joined advocates in considerably changing our nation’s way of assault that is sexual campuses and somewhere else. That discussion has spurred alterations in urban centers and states, organizations small and big, schools from very early training to raised training.

The White home Council on Women and Girls (CWG), that the President created in March of 2009, has played a working part in focusing on these issues. The CWG is composed of representatives from each Federal agency, along with each White House workplace, and coordinates efforts across Federal agencies and divisions to make sure that the requirements of females and girls are taken into consideration in every scheduled programs, policies, and legislation. Find out more about the CWGвЂ™s work here.

Listed here is a check the progress that’s been made underneath the national government on conditions that affect therefore women that are many girls around the world.

Expanding Economic Opportunity

President Barack Obama signs into law the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act into the East area associated with White home. January 29, 2009. (Formal White Home Picture by Joyce Boghosian)

Battling for equal pay

Finalized the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which empowers females to recoup wages lost to discrimination by simply making it simpler to bring pay discrimination claims

Prohibited federal contractors from retaliating against workers whom elect to talk about their settlement

Developed the nationwide Equal Pay Task Force to split straight straight down on violations of equal pay laws and regulations

Worked aided by the Department of work therefore the Equal Employment chance Commission to announce a brand new proposition needing organizations with 100 or higher workers to submit summary pay data by sex, competition, and ethnicity, helping concentrate general general public enforcement of current legislation

Over and over over and over repeatedly called on Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act

Promoting wider financial involvement through contemporary workplace methods and opportunity that is educational

Led the way on paid unwell and household leave, including signing an order that is executive federal contractors to deliver as much as 7 paid ill times every year to workers focusing on federal agreements, and calling on Congress to pass through legislation supplying the exact exact same premium leave to many Us americans. Since 2014, four states have actually passed away compensated sick and household leave rules, including Vermont, and recently, ny passed a paid household leave law and Ca expanded its premium family leave system. Since 2014, 24 metropolitan areas and counties took action on compensated ill leave and 21 metropolitan areas and counties took action on paid family members leave.

Called on Congress to pass through the Healthy Families Act which may enable an incredible number of working People in the us to make as much as 7 days each year of compensated time that is sick

Needed federal contractors to increase their minimal wage and also to carry the minimum that is tipped (which disproportionately impacts women), and led a nationwide push for a heightened minimum wage, supporting minimal wage increases in 18 states plus the District of Columbia in addition to 29 metropolitan areas and counties

Extended wage that is minimum overtime defenses under the Fair Labor guidelines Act to house medical care employees

Expanded overtime defenses to as much as 4.2 million workers вЂ“ more than 1 / 2 of who are ladies

Prohibited federal contractors from discriminating in work on such basis as intimate orientation or sex identification

Spent $2 billion to dramatically expand partnerships between companies and community universities to organize pupils for in-demand jobs in areas like healthcare, information technology and power

Worked to grow participation in STEM industries by motivating mentoring to guide ladies in their scholastic and experiences that are professional supporting efforts to retain ladies in the STEM workforce

Stopping the period of poverty

Cut jobless by over fifty percent to 4.7 % during an archive streak of personal sector task meet me sign in with facebook creation, and paid off youngster poverty further within the last few couple of years than it is often low in any kind of two-year-period since 2001

Enhanced the Earned Income Tax Credit plus the Child Tax Credit which are assisting 16 million families that are working make ends fulfill

Worked utilizing the sector that is private tackle the diaper gap while increasing usage of affordable diapers to simply help the almost 1 in 3 US families who find it difficult to pay for sufficient diapers with regards to their infants

Worked to bolster high-poverty communities through better partnership that is federal neighborhood leaders set up just like the 22 metropolitan, rural, and tribal communities which have been designated as Promise Zones since 2014

Battled homelessness through the Opening Doors plan which, up to now, has lead to significant decreases in veteran, chronic, and family members homelessness

Caused a coalition of womenвЂ™s foundationsвЂ”Prosperity TogetherвЂ”who have actually collectively committed $100 million to a 5-year capital effort to boost financial success for low-income ladies, specially ladies and girls of color

Engaged available information and technology to enable females and girls and expand ladders to possibility through the chance venture, a platform for making use of Federal and neighborhood information and electronic tools to greatly help individuals navigate home elevators resources they have to flourish

Fighting against individual trafficking