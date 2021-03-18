Let me make it clear about how exactly to link RCA Audio Plug to presenter wires?

Visitor

Archived from groups: rec.audio.tech (more information?)

> What gear are you currently linking to that particular makes use of an RCA > jack for speaker connections? Are you certain that it really is > a speaker-level production and never line-level?

I am aware absolutely nothing about audio equipment so excuse my lack of knowledge. The RCA is being connected by me plug into a subwoofer. One other end regarding the cable links up to a wall surface speaker (an element of the surround audio system). In the presenter you can find 2 connection levers for the cable: black and red. I suppose black colored is red and negative is postive/hot.

Generally speaking which wire is normally good? The cable with the writing about it? Truthfully, the 1.5V battery idea to test which is why a person is postive explains my mind. I would personallyn’t know very well what regarding battery pack to check on when it comes to polarity.

Much thanks for the assistance!

Visitor

Archived from groups: rec.audio.tech (more information?)

> > What equipment are you currently linking to this makes use of an RCA > > jack for presenter connections? Are you certain that it’s > > a speaker-level production and never line-level?

“Jack3000” penned . > I’m sure absolutely absolutely nothing about audio equipment so excuse my > lack of knowledge. I will be connecting the RCA plug as a > subwoofer.

If this subwoofer has an integral amplifier then it’s likely a LINE-level input. Does the subwoofer have a power/mains cable? If so, it’s its amp that is own internally the RCA connector ought to be thought become LINE-level (and *NOT* SPEAKER-level) input. TRY NOT TO CONNECT SPEAKER WIRES TO YOUR LINE-LEVEL INPUT. There are methods of performing this, but connection that is direct a extremely high threat of damaging your gear.

> The other end associated with the cable links to a wall speaker > (an element of the surround speakers).

You’ve got completely lost me personally at this stage. How are you connecting a subwoofer to a current speaker? Is this presenter additionally a subwoofer? If it’s not, then it likely doesn’t have the correct sign for the subwoofer. Exactly exactly How do you started to in conclusion that you may link one’s body similar to this?

> From the presenter you will find 2 connection levers when it comes to wire that is > black colored and red. I suppose black colored is negative and red that is postive/hot. > > In general Filipino dating which wire is normally good? The wire > which has the writing upon it?

Yes, generally, red indicates “positive” and black indicates “negative”. (observe that electricians who wire structures have concept that is different therefore beware!)

Nevertheless, any trouble . polarity may be the minimum of one’s dilemmas at this point. Listed here are my issues:

1) I question the way you have attained your plan of the manner in which you are linking your body. Have you been wanting to mix-n-match pieces that are various? Did somebody who understands your gear recommend this setup?

2) Your proposed source (tapping off the input of some other speaker) appears debateable on two counts:

a) this indicates doubtful it is the signal that is*correct. It seems like it really is a speaker that is surround likely is stripped of every subwoofer low frequencies into the amplifier.

b) it isn’t traditional for connecting a presenter to your input of another speaker (called “daisy-chaining”) for a number of reasons that we will not expand on here. You probably require a direct connection between the source/amplifier as well as your subwoofer. Does the origin have a production defined as focused on the subwoofer?

3) you do not understand perhaps the input of the subwoofer is really a line-level or a speaker-level input. In the event that you feed presenter level in to a line-level input, there is certainly a tremendously significant probability of damaging the subwoofer.

Please recognize particularly just just what the origin is (receiver, etc.) and explain all of the outputs.

Additionally determine just just what the subwoofer is, whether or not it posseses an amplifer that is integrated and describe all of the inputs. There is certainly almost certainly a proper match between your supply as well as your subwoofer, but i do believe you have not discovered just the right combination yet.

> seriously, the 1.5V battery idea to test for which > one is postive explains my mind. I would personallyn’t understand > how to proceed because of the battery pack to test when it comes to polarity.

You didnt mention before (and we wrongly assumed) that the RCA connector had been in the *source*. But when it is on the *speaker* that will mean that it really is a line- degree input and you SHOULD never perform this experiment about it!