Meet The Staff. Heidi Petrig was created in Southern Illinois and spent my youth in Southern Indiana.

Jim Butterfield, CEO

Jim Butterfield had been created and raised in Evansville, Indiana. He’s a graduate of Stetson University in Deland, Florida by having a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. Jim began their administration learning Daytona Beach and Altamonte Springs, Florida for 2 years before going returning to Evansville to keep Smith & Butterfield to his training for six years. Jim later on became the President for the business, a posture he held for twenty-six years. In JimвЂ™s free time he enjoys spending some time together with his spouse, Barbara and their three young ones Courtney, Amy, and David, along with golf and tennis that is playing. Jim became CEO of Evansville medical Associates in of 2013 january.

Heidi Petrig, MBA, CMPE, – Director of Finance and Suggestions techniques

Heidi Petrig was created in Southern Illinois and spent my youth in Southern Indiana. Heidi is really a graduate associated with the University of Southern Indiana along with her undergraduate and Masters in operation management. She’s got been a known user of this health Group Management Association (MGMA) since 2010. This woman is a member that is certified of United states College of Medical Practice professionals. Heidi enjoys time that is spending her household along with camping, hiking, and traveling. She joined up with Evansville Surgical Associates in 2004 july.

Tara Foncannon, MPA, RMA – Director of Strategic Initiatives

Tara Foncannon ended up being raised and born in Owensville, Indiana. She’s got been a resident of Evansville, Indiana since 2006. Tara is really a graduate of this University Southern Indiana together with her undergraduate in Psychology in 2013 along with her Master of Public management, having an focus within the sector that is public 2016. Tara enjoys time that is spending her family members, traveling, reading, and volunteering. She joined up with Evansville medical Associates in 2007.

Alissa McMillan, MBA, Director of Hr and Developing

Alissa McMillan was created and raised in Poseyville, Indiana. This woman is a graduate associated with the University of Southern Indiana together with her undergraduate in wellness Services, concentration in management in might of 2013 and her Master of company management in 2018. Inside her free time, she enjoys spending some time with her spouse, Casey, and daughters, Letty and Sage in addition to boating as well as other outside tasks. Alissa interned with Evansville Surgical Associates from July through December and joined up with the training in January of 2013.

Kayla Hall, ACNP-BC

Kayla Hall had been raised and born in Mt.Vernon, IN. She actually is a graduate associated with the University of Southern Indiana, doing her Masters in Nursing last year. She started her medical profession into the Trauma Intensive Care device at Deaconess Regional Trauma Center, and joined up with Evansville Surgical Associates as you of our Acute Care/Trauma Nurse PractitionerвЂ™s in of 2011 august. Unique passions consist of injury. Kayla enjoys spending some time with her spouse, Brad and their two kids, Eastin and Stella, along with recreations, traveling, and shopping.

Amber Raibley, ACNP-BC

Amber Raibley had been raised and born in Boonville, Indiana. She obtained her undergraduate level in medical from Indiana University in 2006 after which obtained her Masters Degree in Nursing from the University of Southern Indiana last year. Amber is board certified being an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner by the United states Nurses Credentialing Center. Amber enjoys time that is spending her family and traveling. She joined Evansville Surgical Associates as an Acute Care/Trauma Nurse Practitioner in of 2012 january.

Kara Rumley, ACNP-BC

Kara Rumley was created in Owensboro, KY and raised in Rockport, IN. this woman is a dual-major graduate from the University of Southern Indiana in wellness Services and Nursing. She was begun by her medical job being a Cardiovascular medical Intensive Care Nurse and Post Anesthesia healing Nurse. She completed her Masters of Nursing last year through the University of Southern Indiana and joined up with Evansville Surgical Associates as an Acute Care/Vascular Nurse Practitioner in August of 2011. Unique passions consist of vascular and basic surgery. Kara enjoys time that is spending her spouse, Derrick, and their two young ones, Tristan and Paige. She additionally enjoys golfing, shopping, activities, and planing a trip to the coastline.