I have already been needed the last 3 yrs or much much longer in regards to a quick payday loan thatwas never ever applied for.

I’ve been phone that is getting saying We took away that loan in with GTI holdings I never ever also been aware of this business they do say We owe $But would cut me personally a deal for halfIn payments i’d like these telephone phone telephone calls to stopHow they got all my information We’ll never ever understand

My grandmoth receives calls multi times just about every day and we have not provided or utilized her telephone number fpr any such thing. We call the collections Absolute telling me personally I took that loan last year and that I owe cash now or perhaps a summons would be granted to arise in court or worse they’re going to collect away from my receiving, they don’t understand where I reside or work. Please help me personally stop this harassment on myself and my loved ones. I actually do n’t need to surface in court however if I actually do GTI Holdings is the next one out of court with this!

We have reviewed the reaction created by the company in mention of problem ID, and locate that this quality is satisfactory for me

Simply talked to Capital Systems once once again over the expected loan who states they cannot understand the account loan decided to go to don’t have any account quantity with gti holdings but i’ll be likely to jail over that loan i did not sign up for with no one could show had been ever removed

We am being threatened from collections of getting to jail for a loan they can not even verify an account it went into or when it happened that I did not take out and . I’ve been provided 2 various tales of in which the loan had been deposited now they do say a card that is greendot green dot can not really find a free account during my social. It is a terrible company attempting to scam individuals.

NorthWest possibilities of Studio City is trying to make a group from for a few kind of pay day loan from GTI Holdings that I owe nothing on. They will have threatened me personally with appropriate action today and generally are demanding over $2000.00 Will somebody from your own business contact them. Please let them know that they have to stop this.

While GTI Holdings is not any longer in operation, GTI want to try everything feasible to aid this customer with this specific grievance. GTI had been never ever within the continuing company of collections. But, GTI contacted the party that is 3rd business initially in charge of the collections with this account. GTI asked for that every collections stop instantly. This demand had been accepted by outside collections and now we think this course of action shall resolve this matter.

Our company is in receipt of the customer complaint ID redacted and want to try everything feasible to react and help. GTI Holdings doesn’t have record of every transaction with, or account fully for, the buyer filing the complaint redacted (If Ms. redacted has ever gone by just about any names, please.

immediate advise in order for we could have GTI’ s records re-checked.) Consequently, this seems to be some sort of fraudulent collection work. Finally, GTI Holdings happens to be away from company for over 14 months and had been never ever held it’s place in the company of commercial collection agency. Develop this reaction resolves this issue since it pertains to GTI Holdings but please write to us the way we can further help

GTI is extremely worried about these accusations and thinks strongly why these claims are utilizing the company that is wrong. GTI Holdings happens to be away from company for more than 15 months, ended up being.