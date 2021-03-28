There was lots, demonstrably, dedicated to coming off to other folks, and also to being caught when you look at the cabinet

вЂњSexy,вЂќ then, initially may seem like it could provide some recompense. Santana claims sheвЂ™s attracted to children and bushes, of course to Brittany and Holly.

We possess the scene which fans have considered Hurt that isвЂњ Locker the moment of which Santana declares this woman is, in reality, deeply in love with Brittany. We now have scenes right right here of Santana struggling together with her sex, of Santana struggling to come quickly to terms with having emotions about her friend that is best. But when вЂњSexyвЂќ comes to a detailed, we donвЂ™t see Santana features prominently for all episodes plus the the next occasion we pick right straight back up within the storyline, SantanaвЂ™s voiceover informs the viewers that this woman is in reality a вЂњcloset lesbian.вЂќ

Pause. Now, this can be an issue with Glee in general the skipping around, the basic continuity mistakes, the extended periods of time without understanding or character development. It isn’t the initial storyline that seems just as if it’s a вЂњmissing moment.вЂќ But because of the context, we find these brief moments particularly worrisome. I wish to preface this next component by stating that, yes, i will be well conscious that many people whom ultimately turn out as homosexual first consider and wonder in regards to the idea of bisexuality. Many people turn out as bisexual first. We donвЂ™t mean to declare that it isnвЂ™t a real possibility. The things I have always been suggesting, but, is the writing on Glee generally seems to potentially undermine bisexuality as a sexuality that is legitimate.

For the time that Glee took utilizing the Santana and Brittana storyline for all the waiting while the thinking and also the development that is slow of attraction post SantanaвЂ™s вЂњSexyвЂќ speech there is almost no time dedicated after all to SantanaвЂ™s individual, interior being released. There clearly was lots, plainly, dedicated to coming off to other individuals, also to being trapped when you look at the closet, but we were never ever aware of the moments that existed between her declaration that she ended up being drawn to girls and dudes after which revelation that this woman is, certainly, a lesbian. I do believe that may have now been a extremely story that is important very very own journey of development, the moments of understanding. I do believe it could have now been a storyline that is especially important Glee because, specially towards the more traditional, casual viewer whom is almost certainly not aware of notions of bisexuality or just what this means, it seems a little like her being a lesbian is therefore proposed being an inevitability.

She admitted attraction to both genders. Then, episodes later on, we have been provided use of her ideas once more when it comes to very first time, and she actually is homosexual.

This really is what i am talking about by inevitability; i do believe the bond between both of these occasions is dangerous with no noticeable path it seems to necessarily link attraction with both genders to the discovery of attraction to solely one gender between them, because in a way. I actually do maybe not imagine to declare that this journey is not applicable, when I talked about. (even though it must be noted that the training does of program take place in the inverse, too.) But without usage of SantanaвЂ™s ideas and interior battles with regarding your can purchase individual realization, casual audiences could be kept utilizing the feeling that bisexuality is illegitimate or at the very least perhaps perhaps not genuine towards the exact exact same degree as вЂњgayвЂќ and вЂњstraightвЂќ or it will inevitably result in an epiphany pregnant girls fucking that is gay.

I actually do think making Santana bisexual could have inked a large amount of things for Glee: to begin with, you can find few bisexual figures on television, specially maybe maybe not people that have a likely вЂњendgameвЂќ which involves another character regarding the gender that is same. Consequently, for a show that claims to advertise variety, there might have now been the opportunity to expand a truthful depiction of bisexuality in place of wanting to, to some extent, erase it. You can find therefore numerous stereotypes about bisexuality and exactly just what it indicates become bisexual as well as the presence of bisexuality which could have now been dismissed. There might have now been the eradication regarding the belief that bisexuality is mostly about confusion. All the viewer has to go by is Blaine, who was confused and considered a possible attraction to Rachel before вЂњsnapping out of it,вЂќ thus solidifying his sexuality as a gay male after all, at the moment. And now we have actually Santana, whom, whenever struggling along with her own confusion and emotions for Brittany, reported she had been drawn to dudes and girls after which, in her more voice that is certain, that she was a lesbian, without any line connecting both of these points. 2nd of most, it might did quite a great deal in supplying a countertop into the feedback Kurt made. Her humor, and it is unlikely she could ever be a platform for the internal, in depth coming out that makes Santana, in some ways, very relatable to many people as it is, Brittany is a character whose focus has mostly been. Ended up being she bisexual, the audience may be led to know that KurtвЂ™s ignorant commentary had been exactly that: ignorant.

We donвЂ™t declare that it isn’t fine that Santana had been made gay. We donвЂ™t declare that she canвЂ™t be homosexual. We donвЂ™t declare that lesbian representation is not extremely important, as it definitely is. But i do believe by again dismissing the likelihood of bisexuality, along with probably the single exclusion of Brittany a character primarily played on her humor and something liners and general off the beaten track commentary and actions Glee has perfected the art of portraying a really binary view of sexuality, and I also genuinely believe thatвЂ™s a shame that is genuine.