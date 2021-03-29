California Check Cashing Organizations on the market

Big Spacious Liquor Store, SMOKE and grocery store is found at reasonably limited location in an enormous parking area with Walgreens, Starbucks along side a bank along with other businesses.Robust Cash flow. Simple to run. The present owner is retiring.Rent + NNN Lease. Lease could be negotiated because of the landlordAdjacent to an apartment that is large in Chino having a perform client baseLocated Near Major Freeway and Major signalized intersection into the Strip-Shopping Center, along side various other organizations. es with a higher level of perform consumer trafficExcellent development potential, space to incorporate sale that is additional and redesign the retail spaceLarge 3 pressor cooler with 22 doorways. More information

A big alcohol shop of 3,500 SF without any meat with no produce. and low lease of $3,500 + NNN. Type 21 permit with no CUP -can open 6 have always been to 2 have always been. Walk-in coolers with big storage space into the straight straight straight straight back. Well built stand alone building with good parking room and simple inside and outside at an intersection of two streets that are major exceptional exposures to roads. an excellent chance of a skilled buyer in this domestic and commercial blended area -perfect for a alcohol shop.Principal Buyer Only!No Broker Call Please! More information

Primo marketplace is an extremely more successful little community grocery shop that’s been serving the munity since 1995. E-commerce offers your entire tiny necessities from from snacks, beverages, tobacco, and candy to create, WIC authorized things, canned meals, and also perfumes & colognes. The company revenue are around $75k-$80k and ine that is also additional check cashing cash solutions. Monthly check cashing total is around $100,000. The perfume product product sales additionally vary between $8k-$20k a depending on the season month. This company is an ideal investment possibility that calls for no improving and building up. Do not lose out on your opportunity your can purchase this established and much more information

A liquor that is fine with decent product sales amount and web ine in Riverside. Less petition. ABC permit included. 6 years in operation by having a 3-year by the vendor. The business enterprise had been stable. Stand-alone bldg., providing 12 good parking areas. No check cashing. Possible to cultivate for experienced purchasers. A great long-lasting rent of 25 years staying regarding the lease that is current a reasonable lease of $2,520 for 2,000 sq. ft. premise size. See below for details: month-to-month gross sales average $70,000 Total month-to-month ine is about $10,000, which include yet another ine of $3,500 on Lotto/Lottery sales Decent margin averages 30% present all-in lease is $2,520, including NNN / CAM 25 more details

Business $485,000. Plus Inventory.Check Cashing $750,000/Monthly .Approx.Lotto Ine $5,000 /Monthly Approx.ATM $500 /Monthly ApproxBeer & Wine License.FREE STANDING BUILDINGIndustrial and Residential (Mixed Area)Good Parking !Easy to In and Out.Please text first before you make a call !! More information

More successful check cashing and cash advance company in operation for over 25 years. These offices also specializes in selling money orders, bill payment services, money transfers/money wiring, stamps, faxing, photocopies, cell phones and accessories, mail boxes, and UPS pick-up and delivery in addition to check cashing and payday loan services. All four areas are situated in busy retail plazas with major anchors driving high amount of base traffic. Each office features bank-quality build- away and safety systems. Exceptional development potential through hands-on administration online loans for Alabama.For additional information please phone the agent:Lee mullinax @ (925) 276-0690Disclaimer: these records happens to be more information

E-COMMERCE IS SOLD PLUS IN ESCROW.> The cost with this alcohol shop happens to be significantly get down seriously to $99,000 from $199,000. > based in a little bit of older types of wall-to-wall strip shopping center against major traffics being neighborhood constant company styles and distinguished when you look at the neighbor for the last. > Just purchased last year but must offer because of urgent family members problems. > No workers. Hard-working partners operate the shop from 8 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. > Sales begin to be on a growth. Yes EBT, Yes ATM. A rather small check cashing offered. > 15-year long-lasting rent in destination with reasonable lease price. > The facility provides parking space that is ample. > See below for details: month-to-month gross product product product product product sales in current more details