Let me make it clear more info on Applications & costs

Rescheduling Costs

NOTE: Rescheduling charges for many USMLE Step exams is likely to be reinstated by Prometric on September 1, 2020. Please see the Prometric site to find out more.

For Appointments at Prometric Test Centers for Step 1, step two CK, and step three exams:

Prometric will charge a charge if USMLE examinees change testing appointments ( ag e.g., reschedule, cancel, modification test center location) at Prometric Test Centers thirty or less times before their scheduled test date. No charge is charged for changing testing appointments 31 or even more times before the very first time associated with the planned test.

The date whether you pay a fee and the amount of this fee that you change your appointment, using local time at the Regional Registration Center for the Prometric Testing Region, will determine:

If you improve your visit 31 or even more times before (although not including) the day that is first of planned test date, there isn’t any cost.

If you change your visit less than 31 times but significantly more than 5 times before ( not including) the day that is first of scheduled test date, there is certainly a $50 cost.

If you improve your visit 5 or less times before (although not including) the day that is first of planned test date, there is certainly an increased cost. This charge varies by Prometric Testing Region and also by exam.

A schedule of costs is provided into the table below. As previously mentioned into the USMLE Bulletin of data, appointments could be changed by after the guidelines on the Scheduling allow. You will have to offer your Prometric Confirmation Number when you replace your visit. If you reschedule, your rescheduled test date(s) must fall in your assigned eligibility period.

Appointment Change charges for Computer-based exams charges (placed in US bucks) effective January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 The date which you improve your appointment Prometric Testing Region Step 1 action 2 CK Step 3 31 or even more times before (although not including) the very first time regarding the planned test date All screening areas No cost No charge No cost less than 31 times and much more than 5 times before (although not including) 1st day of this planned test date All testing regions $50 $50 $50 5 or less times before (however including) the very first day associated with the planned test date US and Canada $121 $136 $242* Africa, Asia (including Hong Kong and Pakistan), Australia, Asia, Asia, Indonesia, Latin America, center East (including Egypt), Thailand $293 $330 N/A Europe (including Israel), Korea, Taiwan $333 $375 N/A Japan $537 $604 N/A

* For step three administrations, you will be charged a rescheduling fee of $121 if you are rescheduling one or more, but fewer than all days of your appointment, between 1 and 5 days prior to your first scheduled test date.

Essential Scheduling for step two CS was temporarily suspended. Please check always announcements to learn more before using for step two CS. For Step Two CS Examination Appointments:

You may cancel your scheduled testing appointment and reschedule for a different date and/or center, subject to availability if you have a scheduled testing appointment and are unable to take the exam on your scheduled test date or at your scheduled center. You might cancel and/or reschedule whenever you want through the termination of the day before your test that is scheduled date. Nevertheless, no canceling is permitted starting at 12:00 AM, Eastern amount of time in america, in your planned test date. The date which you cancel your appointment that is testing will book of matches mobile the actual quantity of your rescheduling fee, because described into the list and dining dining table below. All times and notice periods are determined Eastern that is using Time the usa.

You will not be charged a fee when you reschedule if you cancel more than 14 calendar days before your scheduled test date.

You will be charged a $400 fee when you reschedule if you cancel between 3 and 14 calendar days before your scheduled test date.

You will be charged a $650 fee when you reschedule if you cancel 2 calendar days before your scheduled test date.

You will be charged a $1,300 fee when you reschedule if you cancel 1 day before your scheduled test date.

You will be charged a $1,300 fee when you reschedule if you miss your scheduled testing appointment without canceling.

Example: Appointment Change charges for CS Examinations costs (placed in US bucks) effective at the time of January 1, 2020 Scheduled Test Date Cancel Date(s) Fee July 15 On or before June 30 No Fee July 1 вЂ“ July 12 $400 July 13 $650 July 14 $1300

If you cancel without rescheduling or miss your scheduled testing appointment, there’s no guarantee that testing appointments throughout your eligibility duration would be available once you make an effort to reschedule. You must submit a new application and exam registration fee in order to take the exam if you do not reschedule within your eligibility period.

Whether you are ready to reschedule if you are unable to keep your scheduled testing appointment, we encourage you to cancel your appointment as soon as possible, regardless of. Whenever examinees cancel a lot more than 14 calendar times before their visit, it really is much more likely that another examinee shall have the ability to fill that evaluating slot. Avoiding many unfilled evaluating slots assists the USMLE Program manage ability and reduce increases into the price of the exam.

Announcements |

Faqs |

Efficiency Information

The Comprehensive Review (CRU) |

Test Accommodations |

About |

Contact |

Privacy Policy