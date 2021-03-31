Sustain your market existence and edge that is competitive our expansive assortment of loan services and products.

Our rates that are competitive save your valuable clients cash. Our loan origination system, AgPower, can save you time. Publishing that loan never been simpler or quicker -with a turnaround that is average of significantly less than TWO days!

Farmer Mac is devoted to assist build a very good and vital America that is rural by the accessibility and affordability of credit for the main benefit of US farming and rural communities. Once the country’s leading secondary marketplace for agricultural credit, we offer monetary answers to a diverse spectral range of the agricultural community, including agricultural loan providers, agribusinesses, as well as other institutions that may reap the benefits of usage of versatile, low-cost funding and risk administration tools.

Before paying attention into the real time webcast or the recording of Farmer Mac’s Investor Conference Call, you have to browse the following advice concerning particular statements made through that call.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management’s objectives for Farmer Mac’s future involve assumptions, necessarily quotes, therefore the assessment of dangers and uncertainties. Different facets or occasions, both understood and unknown, may cause Farmer Mac’s results that are actual vary materially through the objectives as expressed or implied because of the forward-looking statements herein, including uncertainties about:

the access to Farmer Mac of financial obligation and equity funding and, if available, the reasonableness of prices and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that may impact Farmer Mac, its resources of company, or perhaps the agricultural or even the utilities industries that are rural

changes into the value that is fair of held by Farmer Mac as well as its subsidiaries;

the amount of loan provider curiosity about Farmer Mac’s items while the additional market supplied by Farmer Mac;

the overall price of development in agricultural home loan and rural resources indebtedness;

the result of economic climates and geopolitics on agricultural home loan or utilities that are rural, debtor payment capability, or security values, including changes in rate of interest, alterations in U.S. trade policies, changes in export interest in U.S. agricultural items, and volatility in commodity rates;

the amount to which Farmer Mac is confronted with rate of interest danger caused by changes in Farmer Mac’s borrowing expenses in accordance with market indexes;

developments within the economic areas, including feasible investor, analyst, and score agency responses to occasions involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

The effect of any noticeable alterations in Farmer Mac’s administrator leadership; and

other facets that may have negative influence on agricultural home loan financing or borrower payment ability, such as the aftereffects of climate and changes in agricultural real-estate values.

Other danger facets are talked about in вЂњRisk facetsвЂќ to some extent we, Item 1A in Farmer Mac’s yearly Report on Form 10-K when it comes to ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020 year. Considering these prospective dangers and uncertainties, no reliance that is undue be put on any forward-looking statements expressed with this call. The statements that are forward-looking about this call represent administration’s objectives at the time of the date of the call. Farmer Mac undertakes no responsibility to produce publicly the outcomes of revisions to virtually any forward-looking statements expressed about this call to mirror brand new information or any future activities or circumstances, except as otherwise mandated by the SEC. The info included about this call isn’t always indicative of future outcomes. By pressing the Accept button below, you acknowledge which you have actually read and grasped the above mentioned paragraph concerning Forward-Looking Statements.

