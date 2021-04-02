We are Renovating! Surgeon GeneralвЂ™s Landmark Report on Smoking

Surgeon GeneralвЂ™s Landmark Report on Smoking

For ten years, CR carried out separate screening and research to emphasize the hazards of cigarettes. The Surgeon GeneralвЂ™s Advisory Committee on Smoking and Health used CRвЂ™s work to draft its landmark report.

U.S. National Mandates Seat Belts

U.S. National Mandates Seat visit the site Belts

CR tests revealed two-thirds of chair belts failed safeness and durability tests, leading CR to demand better belts as well as for federal criteria that incorporated crash evaluating. The federal government later mandated them.

Establishing Brand Brand Brand New Guidelines for Child Protection Seats

Establishing Brand Brand New Guidelines for Child Protection Seats

When CR first crash-tested baby car seats, 12 away from 15 had been ranked maybe maybe maybe Not appropriate.

The government required manufacturers to certify that their seats would pass a similar test after CR published its findings.

Exposing the risks of Pesticides

Exposing the risks of Pesticides

In a scholarly research of U.S. Department of Agriculture information, CR discovered pesticide levels in a few vegetables and fruit had been too much. Right after, one of several pesticides had been prohibited for use on meals plants commonly consumed by young ones.

Customer Financial Protection Bureau Created

Customer Financial Protection Bureau Created

CR aided to mobilize help in Congress to generate the CFPB, a separate agency accountable for overseeing the monetary industry with powers to police abusive practices and also to enact brand brand brand new consumer defenses.

Bisphenol-A Banned in Baby Items

Bisphenol-A Banned in Baby Items

CR had been one of many groups that are first test meals packaging for BPA. After attempting to pass bans in a number of states, the Food And Drug Administration finally announced a federal ban on BPA in child containers and sippy cups (2012) and baby formula packaging (2013).

A Profit on Backup Digital Cameras

A Profit on Backup Digital Digital Cameras

After many years of CRвЂ™s advocating for requirements to deal with the difficulty of blind areas behind vehicles, the Department of Transportation finally needed back-up cameras in every automobiles significantly less than 10,000 pounds by 2018.

Medical Health Insurance Mega-Mergers Blocked

Medical Insurance Mega-Mergers Blocked

Four of this biggest wellness insurers had been searching for split mergers. CR raised issues about how precisely the move would cut alternatives, drive up expenses and compromise quality, pushing the Justice Department to block them.

First “Digital Standard” Tests of Smart TVs

First “Digital Standard” Tests of Smart TVs

CRвЂ™s evaluation of smart TVs making use of our Digital Standard unearthed that an incredible number of TVs could be managed by code hackers exploiting easy-to-find protection flaws.

Warning Customers in order to avoid Romaine Lettuce

Warning Customers in order to prevent Romaine Lettuce

When you look at the wake of duplicated E.coli outbreaks connected to romaine lettuce, CR arrived on the scene in front of general general general public officials in recommending people avoid all romaine lettuce. CRвЂ™s position compelled regulators, like the CDC, to issue strong warnings to customers.

Steering Automakers Toward Making Safer Automobiles

Steering Automakers Toward Making Safer Vehicles

As a result to CRвЂ™s elimination of the Tesla Model 3вЂ™s suggested status due to stopping distance, Tesla issued an OTA updateвЂ”the very first time a computer software up-date ended up being utilized to improve a carвЂ™s physical performance. The automobile received back its recommended status.

Advancing Laws to guard Customer Privacy

Advancing Laws to guard Customer Privacy

The California Consumer Privacy Act provided key privacy that is individual, like the directly to stop the purchase of individual info.

CR battled efforts to damage the legislation, mobilizing CR users to ask legislators to enact privacy defenses.

Advancing and Protecting Digital Customer Rights

Advancing and Protecting Digital Customer Rights

CR launched the Digital LabвЂ“a bold initiative to advance and protect customer liberties into the digital age by emphasizing assessment linked items and platforms for hackability, electronic privacy, and exactly how responsibly our information is handled.

Dialing Back Robocalls

Dialing Back Robocalls

CR invested years working together with customers and Congress to suppress the pestilence of automatic telephone calls, lots of that are initiated by fraudsters. The bipartisan TRACED Act had been finalized into legislation in December 2019, ushering in effective customer defenses.

Battling Concealed Cable Costs

Battling Concealed Cable Charges

CR testified before Congress about cable television charges, after many years of advocacy and research. Tens of thousands of CR people contacted lawmakers, and Congress passed a legislation needing providers to reveal the price that is total of before a customer subscribes.

Protecting Youngsters & Infants From Hazardous Products

Protecting Youngsters & Infants From Hazardous Products

CRвЂ™s research in to the security of baby inclined sleepers connected to lots of fatalities generated the recall of over 5 million sleepers.

Following CRвЂ™s outreach, a few merchants and online marketplaces stated they might stop attempting to sell the sleepers.

Pulling Liquid With Excessive Arsenic From Shops

Pulling Water With Excessive Arsenic From Shops