7. So they really will place my title on ___________ (the true title of the child/children).

This really is a demand of recognition. Lord, please spot Your holy mark to my kids. Set them aside to be utilized by You. Everyone loves them however you love them more. You like all of them with a love that is everlasting. May they express You well on the earthly journey. As soon as their journey is completed, welcome them house to reside forever with You.(notes by Ron Moore, your way)

6. Prayer for Comfort and Protection

Dear God, many thanks for being the daddy whom craves to love that is lavish goodness toward me personally.

assist me personally to acknowledge it, accept it and embrace it. It contributes to life far beyond the things I could hope or imagine. Could I aim to You first вЂ” nothing else вЂ” for convenience and security. We decide to find my remainder inside You. In JesusвЂ™ Name, http://www.hookupdates.net/onenightfriend-review Amen. – Jessica Martin

7. Prayer for Defense Against Evil

Heavenly Father, guide me personally and direct me personally you love them as I seek to love strangers the way. Assist me take dangers in this globe which need Your defense against the wicked one. I do want to live вЂњdangerouslyвЂќ for Your glory, Lord. In JesusвЂ™ Name, Amen. – Stephanie Raquel

8. Thanks for Jesus’s Protection

Dear Heavenly Father, many thanks, Lord for loving me personally and reminding me of the Truth. Assist me keep my eyes for you, particularly in times during the rejection. Could I understand that you can make use of all plain things for my good along with your glory. Provide me personally a heart that trusts, and get rid of the desire to lean on my very very own understanding. Many thanks for the security, supply, and existence! In JesusвЂ™ name, Amen. – Kill Beran

9. Protection of Jesus

Father, i do want to reside in the shadow of one’s wing. Whenever life is difficult, and I also donвЂ™t know very well what to accomplish, assist me keep in mind that You are beside me and that i’m never ever alone. We cannot live without You. We cannot face without the promise of Your presence tomorrow. Today we elect to walk and live beneath the security of You, the absolute most tall. In Jesus’ title. Amen. – Mary Southerland

10. My Lord, My Shepherd

Lord, i’m therefore thankful that you’re my Shepherd, and therefore in spite of how deep the valley or dark the pit

You have got gone before me personally making a means. Forgive me personally whenever I complain that how you are making than I want it to be for me is harder. We surrender my entire life for you, Lord, my Jesus, and my Shepherd. In JesusвЂ™ Name, Amen. – Mary Southerland

11. Prayer of Joy and Protection

Dear Lord, In Your existence we find joy and safety. Many thanks to be my Defender and Guide. Many thanks for providing me usage of Your protection that is endless and. Please assist me understand what to do with ____________________. In JesusвЂ™ Name, Amen. – Gwen Smith

12. Prayer For Divine Help and Protection

You’re our helper, Mighty One.and you might be no respecter of persons.Help all your peoplebought aided by the valuable bloodstream of Christ.

You will be our fortress and defender.No one could snatch us from your own hand.There is no other God like you.In you we trust.

Sanctify us using your truth.Your term is truth.

Protect usand all your peoplefrom deceit and injury,from concern about the enemy

through the arrow that flies by time,and the problem that walks within the darkness,and give us eternal lifein Christ, your Son, our Lord and Savior.

Supply: Liturgy associated with the Greek Church.

13. Prayer For Protection

Shepherd of most your people,deliver us from all sins which assail us,that therefore we may often be pleasing in your sight,and safe under your shelter;

for ChristвЂ™s benefit. Amen.

Supply: Roman Breviary, 11th Century