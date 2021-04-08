Let me make it clear on how to hookup on backpage

Hurricane had been founded to find, appraise and develop hydrocarbon resources from obviously fractured cellar reservoirs.

Innovation

Fractured cellar reservoirs are respected manufacturers globally but Hurricane’s expert group has pioneered this play-type from the British Continental Shelf.

Scale

Hurricane has got the biggest undeveloped resource base regarding the British Continental Shelf.

Monetisation

Hurricane is quickly progressing the research, assessment and growth of its profile to monetise its significant reserves and resources.

Capital Markets Presentation 2020

Hurricane’s 2020 Capital Markets was conducted by webcast presentation at 10:00 a.m. on Monday 27 April 2020 day.

Capital Markets Day

Hurricane Energy plc has an update that is operational of their Capital Markets Day presentation via webcast at 10:00 a.m. today. The webcast can be seen via a hyperlink that will be obtainable in the Investors part of the business’s web site.

Notice of AGM and Mailing of Annual Report

Hurricane Energy announces that the notice associated with business’s 2020 Annual General Meeting and also the linked as a type of proxy have now been posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website today.

Option of Annual Report

Hurricane Energy announces that electronic copies of its Report that is annual and Financial Statements for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019 have now been posted today into the Investors area of the business’s web site.

Operational Change

Hurricane Energy provides a Q1 2020 enhance on manufacturing through the Lancaster Early manufacturing System.

Operational Change

Hurricane Energy plc confirms that a team user in the Aoka Mizu FPSO during the Lancaster industry happens to be evacuated towards the mainland for medical reasons and afterwards tested good for COVID-19.

Operational Change

Hurricane Energy plc provides a functional upgrade after current developments in the united kingdom government response to COVID-19.

Benefits 2019

Hurricane Energy plc announces its results that are final the entire year ended 31 December 2019.

GWA Joint Venture Agreements Update

Hurricane Energy offers a upgrade in terms of the commercial plans having its venture that is joint partner the more Warwick region, Spirit Energy.

Directorate Change

Hurricane Energy announces that Alistair Stobie has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and a Director regarding the business by shared contract with all the Board.

Operational Improvement

Hurricane Energy provides a functional upgrade on work programmes in the better Warwick region and better Lancaster region.

Trading and Operational Update

Hurricane Energy provides its very very very first production that is quarterly, and a trading and operational up-date in front of its outcomes for the entire year ended 31 December 2019, due become established on 19 March 2020.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Hurricane Energy announces the visit of Ms Beverley Smith as a non-executive manager associated with the business with immediate impact. Ms Smith is really a chartered geologist and an accomplished company frontrunner with three decades’ experience with the upstream oil & gas sector.

Trading and Operational Modify & P1368 Licence Update

Hurricane Energy provides a trading and update that is operational and states an up-date with regards to its P1368 licence.

Warwick Western Result & Lancaster Operational Update

Hurricane Energy states the total link between evaluating associated with the 204/30b-4 (Warwick West) well and offers a change in terms of the Lancaster Early manufacturing System.

Warwick Western Well Update

Hurricane Energy offers a upgrade pertaining to the Warwick western well. The business verifies that drill stem evaluating is anticipated to begin with today. The business will give you an improvement on initial link between the fine, including movement prices and oil kind, after conclusion associated with assessment period.

Reaction to Media Conjecture

The business notes the news conjecture concerning the Warwick western well. The fine is a result of commence screening soon. The timing of assessment is weather dependent. As a result it really is much too very very very early to produce any conclusions regarding the popularity regarding the Warwick western well.

Warwick Western Well Spud

Hurricane Energy plc announces that the 204/30b-A (Warwick West) well had been spudded on 24 September 2019 utilizing the Transocean Leader rig. Warwick West could be the 3rd and well that is final of 2019 better Warwick region drilling programme on Hurricane’s Lincoln and Warwick assets.

Half-year outcomes 2019

Hurricane Energy plc is very happy to offer its 2019 report that is interim half-year outcomes for the time scale finished 30 June 2019.

Lincoln Crestal Well Outcome

Hurricane Energy plc, is very chat friends happy to report the link between screening associated with the 205/26b-14 fine (Lincoln Crestal). Testing of this Lincoln Crestal well recorded a optimum stable flowrate of 9,800 stb/d if you use ESPs.

Lincoln Crestal Well Update

Hurricane Energy plc notes conjecture about the flare regarding the Transocean Leader drilling rig. The business verifies that a drill stem test in the Lincoln Crestal well has produced oil to area, leading to a flare.

Operational Change

Hurricane Energy plc, is happy to offer an update that is operational regards to the Lancaster Early manufacturing System (Lancaster EPS) plus the 205/26b-14 well (Lincoln Crestal). Lancaster EPS system production and availability since First Oil above guidance. The Lincoln Crestal well now being ready for drill stem assessment.