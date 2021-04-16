Loan Calcula .Southampton will need to come to a decision on Tyreke Johnson’s future come early july together with his agreement set to expire.

Southampton loan celebrity gets rave reviews with Ralph Hasenhuttl set in order to make transfer choice

09:00, 10 JAN 2021

Southampton youngster Tyreke Johnson has impressed bosses at loan club, Gillingham, with a fine first performance despite beat against Burton Albion.

The 22-year-old just finished their loan switch from Saints to Priestfields on but was pulling on Gills colours by Saturday afternoon as they took on Burton Albion in League One friday.

Gillingham were bad at the time but Johnson did well with Saints getting rave reviews from their loan club because they praised their shows.

Steve Evans failed to face the news at full-time with small description fond of the club’s neighborhood news but associate boss Paul Raynor had been very happy to offer their verdict regarding the total outcome and, more essential for Saints fans, on Johnson’s performance.

“we must get him the ball,” he stated, impressed by Tyreke Johnson’s performance.

“He had almost no of it when you look at the half that is first as he did get him the ball he looked lively. He place in a couple of crosses that are decent he definitely has that in the locker together with his rate.

“We utilised him up the center into the 2nd duration to attempt to log off the major fella and then he looked lively.

“The greater amount of we get to make use of him plus the more he gets utilized to us he might be a asset that is really good us.”

Johnson, that has maybe not made a first-team look for Southampton since 2018, look set to go out of Staplewood on a totally free come early july together with present deal set to expire.

Nevertheless the club will be closely monitoring their shows at Gillingham before deciding on their future.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has recently clarified that most outbound loan movie stars have actually the opportunity to go back to St. Mary’s if their shows match the necessary degree.

Gillingham, meanwhile, have actually other tips and tend to be currently targetting a permanent swoop for Johnson come july 1st.

Talking before yesterday’s game, Evans stated: вЂњHe is an prospect that is exciting we have without doubt he can easily fit into well with this present team. He could be very swift, direct, hungry, and certainly will cause defences a lot of issues within our unit.

вЂњOur intention is always to get this deal permanent which can give us more freedom into the loan market throughout the next couple weeks.”