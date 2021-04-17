Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ) distributes the bank cards under an understanding with Citigroup.

5 To qualify for the total amount transfer give you have to make an application for the BOQ Blue Visa card by 30 June 2021. Your total transfers of balance might not go beyond 80% of one’s borrowing limit. The 0% p.a. rate of interest relates to balances transported with this specific offer, for a period of 18 months. The 18 thirty days marketing period commences after the stability transfer is processed. At the conclusion of the total amount transfer period, the attention price on any outstanding transferred balance will return into the adjustable Annual Percentage Rate for Cash Advances, presently 21.74percent p.a. take note you aren’t eligible for any interest free days when you have actually a balance transfer. Which means all invest is going to be charged interest during the applicable percentage rate that is annual. Balance Transfer off their credit that is citi-issued are excluded. For information to take into account before you take up a balance transfer, here please click.

4 Q RewardsВ® points https://paydayloanstexas.org/cities/madisonville/ are obtained on qualified deals. Eligible Transaction is defined when you look at the Q RewardsВ® conditions and terms and means any purchase excluding (but not restricted to) payday loans, transfers of balance, unique promotions, BPAY repayments, federal government related deals and all sorts of other deals put down in the definition. All Q RewardsВ® points are susceptible to the BOQ Q RewardsВ® stipulations. Q benefitsВ® Points never expire whilst the card continues to be available and it is perhaps not in arrears.

Charges and fees are payable. Citigroup’s standard credit evaluation criteria apply.

Terms and conditions apply and tend to be available upon demand. Provides simply to approved BOQ that is new credit clients. Introductory offer can’t be found in combination with other charge card offer, including whenever you sign up for a credit card included in a home loan package. Offer expires 30 2021, offer may be extended june.

++Take Flight is a site which allows you to redeem Rewards points for Travel Vouchers and other nominated Travel benefits made available from Q RewardsВ® from time for you to time.

Citigroup Pty Ltd ABN 88 004 325 080 AFSL 238098 Credit that is australian Licence 238098 (Citigroup) could be the credit provider and issuer of BOQ bank cards (bank cards). Costs and fees are payable. Complete terms and conditions can be obtained at any Bank of Queensland branch. CitigroupвЂ™s credit that is standard criteria apply. This site contains advice that is general. These tips happens to be ready without using account of the goals, finances or requirements. You should look at the appropriateness of every advice before performing on it. You ought to get and think about the relevant Product Disclosure Statement, conditions and terms, Financial solutions Guide and Guide to costs and fees before you make any choice about whether to obtain or continue steadily to support the item. You’ll get a duplicate of these papers from any Bank of Queensland branch or by calling us.

BOQ doesn’t and won’t guarantee or elsewhere help Citigroup’s obligations beneath the agreements or agreements linked to the bank cards. The words “we”, “us” or “our” will generally read as a mention of the Citigroup, if the context calls for these terms to mention BOQ, they’re going to make reference to BOQ undertaking relevant actions or making appropriate choices for or on the behalf of Citigroup.