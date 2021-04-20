Criminal History & Judicial Issues Check

People, partnerships or corporations.

Must hold a legitimate licence as of might 1, 2018 being a lender or that loan broker beneath the payday advances Act.

Please review application requirements outlined above.

The Licence and enable Issuing workplace during the East York Civic Centre is closed as a result of COVID-19. Organizations licences that are requiring licenses from the town of Toronto can e-mail [email protected] and they’re going to be contacted straight by City staff about their applications. Licence application and renewal costs must be compensated online.

Application Fee

Recognition Demands

Initial papers needed for all applications (and renewal deals).

Add two items of government-issued recognition (one must certanly be photo ID):

Canadian Passport

DriverвЂ™s Licence

Canadian Birth Certification

Citizenship Card

Permanent Resident Card

SIN Card (Social Insurance Quantity)

Valid Work License

First and names that are last match on all identification.

We don’t accept Health Cards.

Company Needs

All candidates must provide the following also:

a company location/address

a duplicate of provincial company title registration or franchise agreement that is signed

Corporations also needs to offer:

a copy of Articles of Incorporation (Note: If there is a big change to your selection of officers and directors, be sure to additionally provide a current business Profile Report or a Federal Form 6)

the return that is annual Corporation Form which lists all present directors & officers associated with the Corporation. This should be: initial as copies will never be accepted finalized by an officer/director of this Corporation. A designate cannot sign the Form of this Corporation.



In case a manager associated with organization is not able to use in individual during the click resources Licence and invite Issuing workplace, a designate may use for the kids. The designate must:

have actually a initial page advising of the signing authority on firm letterhead, finalized with a manager associated with business dated within 1 month

offer two bits of recognition on their own

offer two bits of recognition for every single officer and manager regarding the business, or, if initial recognition is certainly not available, notarized photocopies for the recognition will be accepted.

Applicants must definitely provide A criminal that is original record Judicial issues always Check released by way of a Canadian Police Service within 280 times ahead of the application.

A designate applying on the part of a business must provide a Criminal Record & Judicial Matters look for each officer and manager for the Corporation.

Individual Applicants

People using as single proprietors must provide:

all company locations/addresses

the target for the office that is main if not the same as other locations or where numerous company areas come in procedure

the title, cell phone number, current email address and mailing address associated with the proprietor that is sole

a copy of provincial company title registration or finalized franchise contract

Lender or Loan Broker Licence

Evidence of a legitimate licence dilemmas by the Province of Ontario beneath the pay day loans Act, 2008, like the relevant licence quantity.

ML&S shall reject a software for, or even a renewal, for several organizations needed to be licenced under this chapter which have:

Been convicted whenever you want of a intimate offense against a small or an individual having a impairment under any one of sections 151 to 153.1 of this Criminal Code; Been convicted of every intimate offense under the Criminal Code when you look at the preceding a decade; Been convicted of a offence beneath the after Criminal Code parts in the preceding 5 years: 84 to 117.15 (Firearms and Other Weapons); 264.1 to 286.1 (Offences from the Person); 321 to 378 (Offences Against Rights of Property); 379 to 462 (Fraudulent Transactions, Wilful and Forbidden Acts of Certain Property, Offences associated with Currency); 462.3 to 462.5 (profits of criminal activity). Been convicted whenever you want of a offense underneath the after Criminal Code parts: 83.01 to 83.33 (Terrorism); 219 to 248 (Major Offences up against the individual); 267, 268, 270.01, 272, 273 (Major Assaults or significant intimate Assaults). Been convicted of an offense beneath the after managed medications and Substances Act parts when you look at the preceding 10 years: 5 (Trafficking); 6 (Importing and exporting); 7 (Manufacturing); 7.1 (control to be used in trafficking or production). Been convicted of every offense under area 4 (control or acquiring) associated with managed medications and Substances Act within the preceding 5 years; Been convicted of five or maybe more offences under Chapter 545 or 546 of this Toronto Municipal Code when you look at the preceding 3 years; Any by-law that is overdue, unless the applicant provides evidence that such fines have already been afterwards compensated.

The licence may be issued or renewed without the matter being referred to the Toronto Licensing Tribunal despite these screening criteria, if a licence has been previously issued or renewed and the applicantвЂ™s or licenseeвЂ™s record discloses no new breach of the screening criteria.