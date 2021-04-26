If you’ve been arriving at this web site and wondering why there is no updates for eons, it is because i have relocated to www.eujzin.com

ranting, raving, venting.

Saturday, June 14

I’ve Moved!

Rambled by JuZ JZin at 3:55 pm |

Friday, February 15

Brand New Developments

Oooo. guess wat peeps?!

New developments. so keep tuned in!

Hopefully news will be revealed by 1 March

Therefore ya, this web site is NOT DEAD

Continues to be kicking and alive and running a blog will resume as soon as possible. Simply not with this website

Rambled by JuZ JZin at 1:17 pm |

Monday, December 31

Reflections. retrospections and introspections. and maybe my final post with this web log.

2007 has gone and come. I cannot state it passed quickly and it also was not an uneventful 12 months.

It had been much better than 2006 (a year i might instead forget)

Therefore numerous things took place this present year (many which i will be thankful for)

I want to recap the mome personallynts/highlights which are significant me personally when it comes to year 2007.

Mar – performing @Tangs (meeting Cameron)

June – Joining Ping.sg & getting mentioned in Sunday circumstances becoz of the post

Aug – learning that Sg blogs have rated and also this web log ended up being no.171 out of 600+ blog sites in Singapore! (one thing must certanly be incorrect inside their calculations then! lol) (now this web site is unranked!)

Sept – My birthday. it had been a fantastic week! Main highlight had been the shock cake from Jaz and Shan who have been in Australia! Many Thanks.

Oct – LASIK! and work that is starting Hospital!

Nov – My first themed Dinner & Dance (that we would not blog about. nor posted pics. but all I could state is. it rocks!)

Dec – fulfilling up with my frenz that are back from Adelaide!

I will be thankful for the brand new frenz (Cameron, Adelyne, the pingsters! etc) we came across in 2010 as well as for better relationship We have aided by the old buddies (Nat, Jon, Yvie, Liyan, Christina, etc) tt we currently had but just weren’t so near before.

Rambled by JuZ JZin at 11:35 pm |

Saturday, December 29

MY GF gets MARRIED today. TO my CLOSE FRIEND

Is the day my EX gets married (my first GF today)

I happened to be pretty cool abt it (since itz been SEVEN Charleston SC escort years currently) at first once I first heard. “Hey, ask u ah. did u realize that. is getting MARRIED?” ended up being just what a lot of frenz asked me.

WATZ not cool is. well, i’d like to share a little. then u will realize why i am not very cool abt the thing that is whole.

We had been together for SIX years (most wld agree totally that this is certainly a number of years in comparison to lots of relationships today)

I’d in your mind that people would sooner or later get hitched.

I experienced a great NS friend who We introduced to her (since personally i think she should be aware of my good frenz right?)Well. just what transpired ended up being like a movie plot that is classic.

Well, you are able to imagine just what took place.

therefore. when it comes to previous SEVEN years, we always wondered wat i wld do if we ever saw HIM in the streets. Woud we give him a punch? would i get into a huge battle with him?

Do you know what? Abt a couple of weeks ago, we heard SHE ended up being engaged and getting married. We thot absolutely nothing from it. I happened to be okay, and delighted on her.

AT CHURCH.MY CHURCH.we never ever knew him become a christian.

AND we saw him DURING THE LAVATORY

I became more or less stunnned, i din discover how to respond

“HEY! you attend this church?” had been each we cld muster.