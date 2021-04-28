Portable Wheel Jack Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

A recent market study published by XploreMR, titled, 'Portable Wheel Jack Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029', offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the portable wheel jack market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the portable wheel jack market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the portable wheel jack market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the portable wheel jack market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the portable wheel jack market. This section also highlights the market coverage, which helps the reader understand the scope of the portable wheel jack market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the portable wheel jack market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the forecast factors and regional dynamics for the portable wheel jack market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the portable wheel jack market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the portable wheel jack market. This chapter also includes the portable wheel jack value chain, along with forecast factors.

Chapter 04 – Global Portable Wheel Jack Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the portable wheel jack market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical portable wheel jack market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 05 – Global Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029 by End Use

Based on end use, the portable wheel jack market is segmented into automotive, marine, aerospace, railways, and construction & mining. The automotive segment is further segmented into floor jacks/service jacks, bottle jacks, scissor jacks, hi lift jacks, and trailer jacks. The marine segment is further segmented into swivel jacks with wheels, and round jacks (swivel) with foots & others. The aerospace segment is further segmented into axle jacks and tripod jacks. The railways segment is further segmented into heavy locomotives jacks, railcar jacks, and transit jacks. The construction & mining segment is further segmented into high tonnage mining jacks, scaffolding jacks, hydraulic jacks, and mechanical jacks. In this chapter, readers can find information about the absolute opportunity by each end user type, along with its sub segments in the portable wheel jack market, and market attractiveness analysis based on end use.

Chapter 06 – Global Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029 by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the portable wheel jack market on the basis of product type, and has been classified into hydraulic portable wheel jacks, pneumatic portable wheel jacks, electric portable wheel jacks, and manually operated portable wheel jacks. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the portable wheel jack market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America portable wheel jack market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the several segments and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

Readers can find detailed information about the regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America portable wheel jack market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the portable wheel jack market in leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

Important growth prospects of the portable wheel jack market based on its absolute opportunity in European countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia and Pacific Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

India and ASEAN countries are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia portable wheel jack market, in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia portable wheel jack market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the portable wheel jack market in East Asia, which includes China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the portable wheel jack market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the portable wheel jack market in Oceania, which includes countries such as Australia and New Zealand. This chapter gives detailed information about the trends that are impacting the growth of the Oceania portable wheel jack market.

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Portable Wheel Jack Market Analysis 2014–2018 & Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter provides information about how the portable wheel jack market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis, regional sales ratio, market intensity analysis, and market concentration of the key players in the portable wheel jack market, along with regional comparison on the basis of key factors in the portable wheel jack market.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the portable wheel jack market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Robert Bosch GmBH, Denso Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, Mitsuba Corporation, and Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the portable wheel jack market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the portable wheel jack market.

