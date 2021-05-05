Is cupid.com a dating site that is good. Kept getting a note to “upgrade” to make contact with the possible times.

Kept getting an email to “upgrade” to make contact with the dates that are potential. I do not think there have been any kind of genuine individuals, except that me personally. Do not get scammed by Cupid. I subscribed to 3 time test. The agent kept wanting to talk me personally into another membership. Now the website doesn’t have true quantity just e-mail.

We canceled my membership to Cupid. He then attempts to talk me personally teenchat now into a free of charge three subscription to the site, all the while telling them I did not even want the subscription and wanted my money back month. Therefore not merely did they keep my cash they attempted to pull cash out today that was never ever authorized and had to shut my card down from my banking account!! this type of person scammers and fraudulent.

It is not only saturated in pages that you could tell are fake, however their site causes it to be so difficult to navigate to delete your profile! Thumbs down most of the way. It’s composed of absolutely absolutely nothing but scammers therefore the company methods practices that are deceptive. We took down a 3-day membership to check always email messages and communications.

My bank notified me personally once the ongoing business made an effort to get significantly more than I experienced authorized and power down my charge card. The organization doesn’t permit you to cancel billing on line. You must phone them. You get speaking with a client solution rep that has a language barrier. The the next thing whenever you let them know you aren’t thinking about their solutions they attempt to offer you a moment sales page by which you need to lose your mood informing them you’re not interested. Fleetingly once you hang up the phone from their store, you begin getting telephone calls from countries apart from the usa.

Luckily my phone obstructs all calls unfamiliar in my opinion. Away from nation Scammers who cannot place three terms together to perform a sentence that is decent. People who make an endeavor to attract you outside the site to keep in touch with you. They straight away assert them more pictures of you on you sending.

The scammers give you a phone number that will not match the location that is geographical they list on the pages. Happy for me personally, my work taught me well about what and what exactly is perhaps not real and genuine. I needed the 3 trial and they ended up taking that charge and another for When you call for assistance, you get nowhere day.

We wish these reviews had been read by me before i obtained included.

Cupid.COM REVIEW with DATING RATINGS GUIDE

Now i must proceed through my bank to make certain they don’t really gain access to my account. Lesson discovered exactly what a mistake that is big. To learn more about reviews on ConsumerAffairs. From the 2nd we first created my account, we began getting communications from users with random figures. They don’t really also bother to try and earn some semblance of the name that is real. When they do occur to have a photo within their profile, you are able to right click it and seek out the image on Bing.

This more often than not leads to being some super model’s pictures, rather than the individual into the profile. These individuals like and message you constantly, specially you are online on the site if they see. Chances are they request you to keep your website to talk various other method, you can also let them have your individual e-mail there have been 5 individuals situated within 50 miles of us To top all of it down, whenever you cancel your payment, it provides you your individual ID, and instructs you to phone a telephone number.

This entire website is absolutely nothing but a fraud. Should they only have actually 1 photo posted and they’ve got a Masters or Bachelors level, do not bother. You and don’t have correct spelling, punctuation, grammar – yet have a Masters or Bachelors degree, don’t bother if they contact. I do believe this really is a legit website that is getting used by other people for his or her individual gains. This isn’t an excellent site to subscribe to a membership. This really is a bland and impractical website.

I recommend you look for better web sites. Dating reviews because of this web site has revealed that folks must not trust Cupid. People are not pleased with this web site and there a whole lot of scammers and girls that are fake the website. This site just have too may customer complaints against them among online dating sites.

On September 17, Cupid was a waste of the time.

Cupid.com Review

