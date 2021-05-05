Without a doubt about Dijon Durand Kizzee, 29

Dijon Durand Kizzee, A black that is 29-year-old man had been shot and killed for legal reasons enforcement Monday, Aug. 31, within the 1200 block of western 109th devote Westmont, based on authorities and coroner’s documents.

About 3:16 p.m., two deputies through the l . a . County Sheriff’s Department’s Southern l . a . section had been driving on Budlong Avenue once they spotted a guy recognized as Kizzee riding their bike in breach of a car rule, stated Lt. Brandon Dean.

Deputies attempted to speak to Kizzee, nevertheless they stated he dropped the bike and went north on Budlong for a block with deputies behind him. Deputies attempted once more to get hold of Kizzee into the 1200 block of western Place that is 109th, https://datingmentor.org/clover-dating-review/ Dean stated, he punched one of these within the face.

Kizzee then dropped big money of clothes he’d been holding, and deputies spotted a handgun that is black the stack.

Deputies then started fire, killing Kizzee. The Sheriff’s Department later on stated that Kizzee вЂњmade a movement toward the firearm,вЂќ before deputies shot him.

Lawyers for Kizzee’s household stated he had been shot at the least 15 times. The autopsy is on a safety hold utilizing the coronerвЂs workplace, avoiding the report from released.

A video clip acquired because of The times during the the shooting shows a real altercation between Kizzee and also the deputies before Kizzee attempts to escape and falls into the ground. At that time, two deputies fire that is open times.

Kizzee had been a plumber that is unemployed lived in Lancaster and was at the location to see buddies. Kizzee spent my youth in Southern L.A. and later relocated along with his mom and more youthful bro to your Antelope Valley to flee the physical physical physical physical violence in your community.

вЂњThey relocated to get off the crime вЂ” plenty of gang shootings had been taking place,вЂќ stated Anthony Johnson, Kizzee’s uncle.

After Kizzee’s mom passed away last year from medical issues, Kizzee ended up being kept grieving and attempting to look after their more youthful bro.

вЂњHe had been a boy that is momma’s certain,вЂќ Johnson stated. вЂњThere’s actually two Dijons. The Dijon before she passed on while the Dijon after she died.вЂќ

Kizzee received their senior school diploma in the L.A. County prison system, stated Shanley Rhodes, a principal at that time for Five Keys Charter class, which operates degree programs for inmates.

Whenever Rhodes found out about Kizzee’s death, she instantly recalled a man that is good-natured place in additional work to graduate on time, learning individually after using hrs of classes in the day.

вЂњIt’s difficult to stay inspired, it is difficult to have hope, it is difficult to look ahead whenever you are incarcerated,вЂќ she said. вЂњIt has a strong individual to state, вЂI’m going to help keep my eyes ahead.’ That has been each of our pupils, and that ended up being truly Dijon.вЂќ

Within the months before he passed away, Kizzee was in fact dealing with more loss that is personal.

Kevin вЂњTwinвЂќ Orange, a gang intervention worker, stated he went into Kizzee around three weeks hence in South L.A. while visiting the grouped group of a guy that has recently died. Whenever Orange surely got to the home, Kizzee ended up being here and provided him a hug. The current loss ended up being one in a sequence for Kizzee, Orange stated. Two other folks that Kizzee knew was in fact killed recently within the community that is westmont.

вЂњHe stated: вЂi simply can not go. It is an excessive amount of,’вЂќ Orange stated.