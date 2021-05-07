Personal bank loan applications. Earnings proof covers: bank declaration / passbook, latest income tax demand note, latest payroll advice, work page

Effortlessly documents that are upload your fingertips.

Publish supporting s that are document( to take pleasure from HK$100 money rebate *

Papers Required

Regular earnings earners

2. For non-permanent HKID card holders, please additionally provide

Irregular income earners / one-man shop

2. For non-permanent HKID card holders, be sure to additionally provide

Auto payroll customers** / clients with pre-approved loan provides

You should not submit any document.

The eligible proofs are the immediate following:

Income proof covers: bank declaration / passbook, tax demand that is latest note, latest payroll advice, work page

Employment evidence covers: working visa, employment contract, work letter – Work page must show company / business name, task title / career, workplace target, workplace contact number and month-to-month earnings. – work agreement must show work duration on business letterhead.

Upload tips

Faqs

Can I utilize this service if we apply individual bank card / loan via branch / call centre? Yes, you need to use this solution anytime via general general general public internet site, individual internet banking and mobile web browser after application via branch / call centre.

Can we cancel the upload whilst it is in progress / completed? No, you simply can’t cancel when document happens to be submitted. Nevertheless, in the event that upload continues to be in progress, please wait patiently until it really is submitted successfully.

In the event that connection that is internet terminated while upload is in progress, do i must upload again? Yes, please upload once again.

If my internet banking session has timed out and logged down immediately, does it impact my upload procedure?No, you won’t influence your upload procedure, you could get on internet banking session if required.

Do you know the system demands to make use of this service?The website supports the most recent variations of browsers, please install the newest one when it comes to most readily useful view.

* Applicable to private Instalment applications and private Instalment Loan Redraw applications, details the following:

Private Instalment Loan application – To qualify for the HKD100 money rebate under this Document Submission provide, a customer that is eligible have submitted all supporting document(s) required by the lender to get a software for a loan of HKD100,000 or above, as well as the application should be authorized throughout the marketing Period specified into the relevant marketing conditions and terms. Please make reference to the marketing conditions and terms for details.

Revolving Credit Facility application – To qualify for the HKD100 money rebate under this Document Submission Offer, a customer that is eligible have submitted all supporting document(s) required by the lender meant for a credit card applicatoin for a financial loan of HKD100,000 or above, plus the application must certanly be authorized through the wikipedia reference marketing Period specified within the relevant marketing conditions and terms. Please relate to the marketing conditions and terms for details.

**Auto payroll clients are current customers that are HSBC put up automobile payroll deposit solution.

The lender reserves the ability to request supporting documents at any moment.

To borrow or perhaps not to borrow? Borrow only when you are able to repay!

This solution is entirely for supporting item application rather than meant to offer any banking that is urgent or report any urgent fraudulence or dubious deals. Please give us a call with all the hotline number instantly in the event that you suspect any fraudulence.

HSBC Jade clients

HSBC Premier customers

Other banking that is personal

Simple tips to improve your password

It is wise to keep your password secure. You can change it occasionally for the true purpose of safety. Alternatively, you are able to reset it when you yourself have forgotten. The procedure will be the following:

Step one: regarding the members login part, you will discover the Forgot your Password switch as shown below. Click on that switch.

Step two: Insert your email utilized to generate the account, your delivery date and account kind.

Step three: Click submit and acquire the information on how best to improve your password will be delivered to your email.

Simple tips to submit an application for that loan

Starting out as a customer that is new effortless. It takes merely so that you can produce or register a merchant account with Check City on line lender. Choose whether you wish to be a customer that is online store consumer. In this instance, you will be a customer that is online. You can easily stick to the actions below:

Step one: click on the apply switch regarding the website.

Step two: Insert your name details, e-mail, earnings per thirty days, and area zip rule.

Step three: await your account to be confirmed.

When confirmed and seen which you be eligible for the pay day loan, it is possible to use relating to your limitation.