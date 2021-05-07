Romance.Please report love and dating right here.

with images of Sgt. Ralph Edwards

Muguhunter

Post by Muguhunter Tue Jun 23, 2009 4:28 pm

photos are stolen from Sgt Ralph Edwards:

johnjohnjohn212 on Udate.com

Stupid mugu! His profile claims he’s from British because there is A usa banner regarding the supply of this soldier within the pic. Below could be the crap he delivered.

happy to know away from you. lets have chatting more about my instant messenger add me personally to your list. desire to get you later EDDY OMAYE

inform2009

Re: Eddy Omaye

Post by inform2009 Tue Jun 23, 2009 5:12 pm

Additionally. on that picture.. that is clearly A united states army standard problem uniform called ACU (Army overcome Uniform). Uk soldier has their very own uniform pattern that is combat.

ralph edwards ;

Post by red zora Thu Dec 10, 2009 7:34 pm

A message was got by me on myspace of him. This message will be funny I’m not sure how exactly to convert to english language because i am aware the german language well and also have some issues to know exactly what he means. The online translator is confused too their myspace web page is deleted now. but We have obtain the pictures ahead of the web page had been deleted

07.12.2009 12:44 Hallo Am Sgt., Ralph aus den USA, wurde aber in den Irak verlegt auf eine Mission, eine coole Mann mit einem gГјtigen Herzen und viel Sinn fГјr uns ein humour.Am Armee mit Zukunft, der eine Frau der cool ist und Gott fГјrchten, den Rest verbringen mГјssen meines Lebens mit, wenn im Ruhestand bin und wieder in uns, wenn Sie dem einen Gott sind, so wird es have always been darauf warten, viel Гјber Sie wissen, meine personal Mailing-Adresse ist Thanks, warten Sie am ehesten Antwort

I am going to inform the impotant element of this message: He claimt to be always a Sgt., Ralph from United States and it is for the objective in Iraq man that is now.A cool a gentle heart and plenty of sense for all of us a humor blah blah blah.

this he was answered by me on myspace

danke fГјr deine nachricht(thank you for the message) xxx

A email is sent by me to him for this e-mail adress

If you’d like it is possible to let me know more in regards to you. With you will get my e-mail adress too perhaps you are interested to create beside me Have a great time

greetings xxx from myspace

their answer

from: samuel donalds

10. 2009 15:18 Hello december

hello xxx and exactly how have you been dong today .. . have always been ralphedwards army that is,an of states.i read your response have always been really happy about any of it. . . actually very little to express about myself . . .. .i have already been faithful to my work being a soldier,i hate traitors and lies,i love sincerity and adventure and am A jesus fearing kind cos his the person that is only fear. . I love putting on the real faces of other individuals and depriving them of their sorrows.i guess with this specific little have said am.Do you have a hotmail acc so we can chat about myself,you should have been able to know the kind of person i? awaits your response.thanks which are soonest Ralph.

WHOIS – 196.29.219.198

ARIN claims that this internet protocol address belongs to AFRINIC; i am searching it up here.

196.29.219.198 Nigeria he claim to be from US useing a e-mail adress from British and IP nigeria Did he perhaps not know where this countrys are around the globe map.

I discovered a web page on myspace, you can find published a great deal of military and pictures that are iraq. most are similar. thus I think here is the web web page where would be the images taken with this . I believe

Re: ralph edwards ;

Post by red zora Fri Jan 01, 2010 7:31 pm

Exactly How have you been doing? Now i do want to respond your mail. Why did you write if you ask me with title Samuel Donalds? I was therefore amazed. Will you be remain in Iraq now and the length of time? We have try to look for your web page on myspace but i’ve perhaps maybe not discovered right right back your web page. You asked me if a hotmail is had by me account. no We haven’t, only yahoo. Have a day that is nice. Be careful

their answer

Hello xxx and exactly how have you been you now. . . compliments regarding the season,thanks for the response,am sorry that we responded through one sgt donalds mailling target and it had been because of the fact that I experienced problem with my hotmail account then. . . well,am in iraq as well as its just for a short span of the time in two weeks ‘m going to be through and thats the reason why am planing to obtain a loving and caring woman that may love me in so far as I want,and will invest the remainder of our life ties together. . . am therefore happy which you responded because we have long anticipated your response. . I am going to attempt to include you to definitely my messenger list making sure that to make certain that we are able to talk. . . many thanks,awaits your soonest reaction. TOMBILL .

WHOIS – 82.128.70.204

Location: Nigeria (high) [City:

Lt. Col Williams,

Post by Marisa Mon Feb 15, 2010 9:07 am

and still another fake military!!

williamsalex – 47 y/o male – 94105, United States Of America – English, English, English – Military – Have no kids – final logged in: 2010-02-12 06:38:24 – ID: 137779