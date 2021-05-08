Visitor Suggestions. All Riverbanks people and visitors have to get yourself a timed admission for entry

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden houses a lot more than 2,000 magnificent and fascinating pets and another associated with the nationРІР‚в„ўs many beautiful and impressive gardens that are botanical. The lush 170-acre website features powerful normal habitat displays, scenic river views, dazzling valley overlooks and significant historic landmarks.

Hours of Operation (subject to alter)

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is available daily, except Thanksgiving and xmas times.

General Admission Rates (per see)

Grownups (many years 13РІР‚вЂњ61) РІР‚вЂќ $21.99 plus income tax

Young ones (ages 2РІР‚вЂњ12) РІР‚вЂќ $18.99 plus taxation

Kids (younger than 2) РІР‚вЂќ COMPLIMENTARY

Armed forces (please current military ID at gate) РІР‚вЂќ $19.99 plus income tax

Senior Citizenss (many years 62 or over; please present picture ID at gate) РІР‚вЂќ $19.99 plus income tax

Parking РІР‚вЂќ $5 per car (fee collected at solution screen)

РІР‚вЂќ $20.00 per individual (includes giraffe feeding, lorikeet eating, carousel trips, kidРІР‚в„ўs train trips, pony trips, and rock wall surface; basic admission, Sky-High Safari, and zipline aren’t added to purchase)

Admission includes entry to both the Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Tickets for RiverbanksРІР‚в„ў signature that is after-hour are split from daytime admission.

Animals, meals, beverages, and coolers aren’t permitted into the park. Riverbanks is really a facility that is smoke-free.

Park Rules

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden strives to keep up a family-oriented environment where all users and visitors will enjoy their check out. You may make the essential of the check out, and make certain the experience that is same other people, by maintaining these guidelines at heart as you explore the Zoo and Garden.

All people and visitors ought to wear face that is cloth or masks, exercise social distancing, and clean arms usually. For the convenience and safety, hand washing channels and hand sanitizer dispensers can be found for the park.

Shirts and footwear are needed in most certain regions of the Zoo and Garden, except water play places where swimsuits are allowed. Attire showing material that is offensive never be permitted.

Please show typical courtesy to other people by staying away from profanity or participating in troublesome, noisy behavior.

Constantly stick to general general public paths.

Pets shouldn’t be taunted by any means. For the safe practices associated with the pets, please try not to toss meals or things into any animal enclosure.

Animals and psychological help pets aren’t permitted when you look at the park. Correctly trained service animals are allowed, but because of the nature associated with the Zoo, they could never be permitted in certain areas. To look at the complete ADA policy, please go to the ADA site.

Children under 16 must always be followed closely by a accountable adult.

Riverbanks is really a facility that is smoke-free. Smoking and vaping is just allowed outside the entry gates.

Pro photography, tripods, and also the usage of drones just isn’t permitted on Riverbanks home without previous authorization. To find out more, please view our Film/Video/Still Photography Policy.

The next things aren’t permitted within the park: alcohol brought from outside of the Zoo, balloons, balls, fireworks, laser pointers, outside meals and beverages, hard-sided coolers, yard seats, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, footwear with tires, any electric or motorized transportation unit with not as much as 3 tires. To find out more, please view our Mobility Device Policy.

Some areas, trips, and destinations will run at a restricted capability and have actually extra guidelines when it comes to security of your visitors, staff and pets.

Please assist us react to emergencies or disruptions by calling.

Instructions to obtain Right Here

Principal Entrance

500 Wildlife ParkwayColumbia, SC 29210(just off I-126 at Greystone Blvd.)

COMET transportation solution available upon demand by means of Route 84 between Downtown Columbia and St. Andrews community. Get the full story.

Botanical Garden Entrance

1300 Botanical ParkwayWest Columbia, SC 29169(just off SC Highway 378 at I-20 and I-26)

Making Your Way Around

View our Park Map.

Require more assistance making plans for your see https://besthookupwebsites.org/pl/be2-recenzja/? Check out park amenities and services, locations to grab a shop or bite for souvenirs via our Guest Relations web web page.

Neighborhood Resort Accommodations

Conveniently situated within a few minutes regarding the Zoo and Garden. Discounted tickets to Riverbanks can be obtained along with packages that are various.

To check out developing a resort partnership with Riverbanks, please phone or deliver a contact.

Please make reference to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention & Visitors Bureau for extra information about lodging, dining in addition to town of Columbia.