Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market – Key Developments with Forecast until 2019 – 2027

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Long Fiber Thermoplastics market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Long Fiber Thermoplastics among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

market segmentation on the basis of regions, applications, and types. Further, it sheds light on the drivers and restraints in the global long fiber thermoplastics market. Moreover, it gives a competitive landscape and talks about the strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Long fiber thermoplastics offer better strength and are characterized by light-weight, which helps in enhancing fuel efficiency. In recent times, there has been a surge in the automobile industry leading to an increasing demand for light-weight manufacturing materials. This has highly contributed to the growth of global long fiber thermoplastics market.

Further, long fiber thermoplastic finds several applications in end-use industries owing to its ability to offer freedom of design. Moreover, it is recyclable and offers several benefits over the conventional manufacturing materials. This has led to a significant rise in its production, thereby propelling the long fiber thermoplastics market.

LFT’s high temperature resistance and ability to adapt to several fabrication techniques has led to a spur in the market’s growth. In addition to this, LFTs are increasingly used as substitutes for metals owing to their cost-efficiency. This has impacted the global long fiber thermoplastics market favorably and fostered its growth. Additionally, favorable initiatives taken by governments and high disposable income in emerging economies has driven the market’s growths too.

However, along with the drivers, there are a few hindrances that may thwart the global long fiber market’s growth. Availability of substitutes and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of long fiber thermoplastics in underdeveloped countries may cause a shortfall in the market. Nonetheless, researchers are working on enhancing the thermal and mechanical properties of long fiber thermoplastics. These developments will increase the efficiency of LFTs thereby, facilitating an expansion in the long fiber thermoplastics market.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Geographical Distribution

Regionally, Asia Pacific is one of the emerging long fiber thermoplastics markets owing to the propelling textile industry. Developing countries like India, China, and Japan have led the market’s growth in this region. Europe is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period on account of a booming automobile industry. Major drivers of growth in this region are Italy, France and Germany. North America is also expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period, U.S. being the major contributor. The growth in this region can be attributed to a rise in demand for long fiber thermoplastics market.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Competitive Landscape

Global long fiber thermoplastics market is high fragmented and volatile with numerous key players striving to expand their share in the market. Major players in the market comprise Celanese Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, Quadrant AG, Solvay SA, PlastiComp Inc., and Lanxess AG. These companies are emphasizing on developing new technologies to enhance durability and performance of the product. Additionally, they are implementing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their revenue share in the global long fiber thermoplastics market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

After reading the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Long Fiber Thermoplastics in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Long Fiber Thermoplastics ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market by 2029 by product? Which Long Fiber Thermoplastics market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market?

