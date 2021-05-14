Borrowing Rules. Borrowing guidelines for SDU pupils and workers

Interlibrary loans

If you want to borrow publications and materials perhaps not element of our personal collection, we shall attempt to receive the product for you personally as interlibrary loans (ILL) off their libraries in Denmark or abroad. Materials off their libraries that are danish acquired without further expenses to you personally. Materials from abroad are acquired cost free for SDU pupils and staff, while all the clients need to pay a cost of DKK 200.00 per book/article. Publications and product lent off their libraries are referred to as interlibrary loans or IndlГҐnt/ILL. You may make a request a loan that is interlibrary the library site or via bibliotek.dk , which can be a joint danish collection platform that lets you search the collections of most Danish libraries.

Reading space loans

– Rare and items that are costly well as MasterвЂ™s theses might only be utilized when you look at the libraryвЂ™s monitored reading spaces and they are perhaps maybe perhaps not designed for usage away from collection. – Patrons (SDU or otherwise not) that are suspended because of failure to come back products or pay fees owed might only utilize the libraryвЂ™s books and materials within the reading that is library.

Semester loans

The collection can put up semester loan collections of product to be manufactured readily available for a reduced or longer duration to suit the length of a course that is specific paper writing session. To create a semester loan collection up any SDU lecturer or band of pupils must contact the library though certainly one of our front desks. Semester loan products are merely readily available for usage from the premises, but might be tested quickly to produce copies.

asking for product

You may make needs online into the libraryвЂ™s catalogue . Please jot down your final date of interest into the requested product. Any demands which have perhaps maybe maybe not been satisfied before your final date of great interest is going to be terminated.

Notices from the collection

The collection will be sending you a pick-up notice just as your materials that are requested prepared for your needs, or if perhaps any dilemmas or delays should take place about your demand. You can look at the status on your own demands and loans by signing to the collection system and checking under Borrower information .

picking right on up requested product вЂ“ supply in 24 hours or less

Publications and product you have got requested before noon and that aren’t currently on loan will usually be equipped for you the following day that is working noon at your chosen pick-up location.

You are able to look within the status of the needs online installment loans Nebraska by checking you have got required in Borrower information . Requested materials must certanly be found within 1 week.

Forwarding of material вЂ“ Books to your home

You could have your lent books along with other materials delivered to you by post. The cost for postage is DKK 50.00 per guide and DKK 15.00 per delivered product for printouts, photocopies, and microfilms (excluding the cost of the printouts and/or photocopies by themselves).

Rates for photocopies and images

– Self-service printouts/photocopies: DKK 0.50/page (A4, A3; colour or black/white). – Library solution printouts/photocopies: DKK 1.00/page (A4/A3; colour or black/white. – Self-service microfilm copies: DKK 1.50/page (A4).

– Library solution microfilm copies: DKK 3.00/page (A4).

Do you want to utilize one of many collection lockers?

As an SDU pupil you might be invited to work with the collection lockers. Because of availability that is limited pupils may borrow only 1 locker at the same time. Please be aware that the collection takes no obligation for the contents of one’s lent locker. Locker secrets might be lent in the library front desk for a loan amount of 5 months which might be extended supplied there’s no queue. Once the loan duration is up, the locker key will be recalled. Only at that true point you have to clear the locker and get back the main element to the library. Failure to go back the important thing on time will result in a recall that is 2nd and a belated cost of DKK 25,00. You will receive an invoice for DKK 325,00 covering the cost of replacement + an invoice fee if you do not return the key at this point. At this time the lock is supposed to be changed additionally the locker emptied. Any products kept into the locker will be handed up to SDU Technical Services.