You will signal this document when you look at the German Embassy, and they’ll end up being the people to send it towards the Standesamt.

ACTION 8: The checking of one’s papers will normally just take around 4-6 months, which means this stage is likely to be about waiting ðŸ˜‰

STEP 9: after the checking of documents is finished effectively, the German Embassy will report back once again to the Standesamt that the method can continue.

Your fiance will be called right back to the Standesamt in order for a marriage date could be set therefore the Bescheinigung der Eheschliessung (certificate of enrollment of intended wedding, see image below) are given.

ACTION 10: pose a question to your husband to deliver the Bescheinigung der Eheschliessung for your requirements via courier, along side some other last demands (as an example, the VerpflichtungserklÃ¤rung/Formal responsibility).

ACTION 11: once you get the last documents from your fiance, your list of extra needs from step four should now be complete.

Submit the requirements that are final the German Embassy. If all things are to be able, you’ll be expected to go out of your passport in order to perform some visa processing that is final.

You may be nearly in the finishing line! ðŸ™‚

ACTION 12: A courier will deliver your passport to your specified address because of the wedding visa sticker already connected.

Congratulations! It’s simple to book your journey and acquire prepared for the wedding in Germany! ðŸ˜€

I am hoping it will help you in a few way that is smallâ€¦

380 thoughts on â€œ Marriage / Fiance Visa: engaged and getting married in Germany â€

Hello po. Good time! I simply like to look for some advices po sana. Iâ€™m obtaining fiance visa po,and already got a schedule for my Inteview within the embassy this sept.,unfortunately po,di pa po tapos ang verification procedure para sa mga documents ko but it is often four weeks currently na ako that is na.CI. What’s the smartest thing to accomplish po? Is it more straightforward to cancel my appointment and register once more for the next routine or go directly to the embassy with incomplete documents,form 11/121 nalang po kasi kulang ko at sabi ng standesamt na baka daw na matagalan pa ang processing based sa mga experiences nila na nag.last ng 8 months ang procedure. Thank you po sa mga sasagot!

You will find cases na tumuloy and simply submitted form 11/121 later on. I’m maybe not quite yes though just how strict may be the embassy nowadays kasi sa website ay that is nila requirement eto and won’t be entertained if incomplete. I simply wish a person who just lately sent applications for visa can allow you to right here.

Hi. I wish to look for some advice right here. Just in case i get my marriage visa authorized. Do I must purchase a round journey solution to travel to Germany or there was possibility to get a one means journey as i get married since i hope to apply for my residence permit as soon. Can I guarantee that i wont be disrupted during check-up at the airport whenever having a one method solution and even though my visa shall be showing 90 days expiration. Many thanks.

Needless to say you may be permitted to have ticket that is one-way. Wedding visa is a nationwide visa or|visa that is national} migrant visa, in comparison to a call visa or tourist visa this is certainly just short-term and should not be extended. The essential important things would be your CFO sticker, that could be the point that would hold you during the airport, in case your passport would not have a CFO sticker.

Hi. I want some advice here. I had my visa appointment at the germany embassy yesterday. We provided all of the papers as detailed for MV. Nonetheless i pointed out that my obligation that is formal page i presented https://datingranking.net/recon-review/ was in fact marked at the straight back with â€œNacht nachgeweisenâ€ which quite stressed me personally. Wont this cause any impact on my wedding visa approval? since my fiancee continues to be a trainee at a school that is kindergaten she gets academic take advantage of the federal government.she supplied all copies of her advantage receipts and apartment leasing contract to your Auslanderbehorde during ask for the obligation letter that is formal. Will the ABH determine my visa dependent on her monetary capability? Next the consular officer asked me personally the thing I plan to do once I have to germany after wedding, we told her i intend to advance my studies in Deutch then seek out a job. Ended up being it top best response i will have provided her? Thank you.